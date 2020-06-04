CoP accepts findings in rogue rider arrest

Police Commissioner Derek Byrne

(CNS): Police Commissioner Derek Byrne has said that he accepts the findings of the Ombudsman Sandy Hermiston, following an independent review of the arrest of a rogue rider on 4 April, where an officer was accused of using unnecessary force. In a short statement in response to the report, Byrne said a discipline investigation has been initiated against the arresting officers and a number of police polices would be reviewed.

Byrne said that he had received the full “very comprehensive and thorough review” prepared by the ombudsman on 1 June, detailing her findings after launching a public interest investigation into an RCIPS pursuit of rogue riders.

“In that report the Ombudsman makes a number of recommendations, which I have accepted,” the commissioner said in the statement issued Wednesday evening.

“In the report from the Ombudsman it is recommended that a discipline investigation should be initiated against one officer for his actions at the scene of the arrest of one of the offenders, and that a number of policies should be reviewed, updated or introduced. All of the recommendations made by the Ombudsman have been accepted and tasked to a Deputy Commissioner for necessary attention and report,” he added.