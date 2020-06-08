CNS introduces Community Forum

(CNS): We’re trying something new. Over the last few months since the COVID-19 lockdown began, CNS, like other media houses and GIS, has been inundated with questions about what is going on, what’s allowed and what’s not, as well as discussion points about what should be allowed and the current state of affairs. But, sadly, it’s not possible to bring all of those questions up in the press briefing and many have been covered previously.

So, in order to help people get answers or to see if their question has already been answered, CNS is introducing a Community Forum. If we know the answer we will provide it and in some cases we might try to find the answer, but the Forum will, hopefully, also tap into a huge resource — the community.

While the pandemic and the resulting lockdown is the topic on most people’s mind right now, the Forum is not confined to this; members of the public can open up topics in any subject area, and the Forum will, hopefully, last well beyond the current crisis.

We have no idea if this will catch on or what unexpected issues will emerge, but we do hope that it will become a useful resource for those living here in the Cayman Islands, people wanting to visit or just interested in what goes on here.

You do not need to register or login to view the Forum or any of the topics, but to participate it is necessary to register. The minimum required for registration is a username, which could be your real name, the name of your business or a pseudonym, and an email address.

All topics have to be approved by the CNS editor. I’ve decided at this point not to set a word limit but please keep it as short as possible and to the point. Rants and waffle will be deleted.

Comments and suggestions regarding the CNS Community Forum are welcome using the comment section below.