CIG to spend about $8M on tourism payout

Premier Alden McLaughlin (left) and Tourism Minister Moses Kirkconnell (file photo)

(CNS): Caymanians who lost their jobs in the tourism sector could receive a $1,000 per month for three months from government in an effort to keep them going until Cayman begins to reopen to visitors. The number of people who registered with the tourism ministry increased over the weekend after the deadline was extended, and around 2,700 have now signed up for this stipend. This will cost government around CI$8.1 million.

Premier Alden McLaughlin said the subsidy would prop up those who have been worst hit economically by the COVID-19 pandemic but still have a job to go back to once visitors return.

However, the number is considerably lower than the government’s previous estimates of how many local people work in tourism. Before lockdown, it had said that around 4,200 jobs in Cayman were dependent on cruise tourism alone, most of which were held by locals. But the final number of registered tourism workers across all the tourism sectors still falls well short of that figure.

Speaking at the press briefing Friday, McLaughlin denied that the figures government used to justify the port project were wrong, describing them as “pretty solid” and said that “we did not just pluck them out of the air”.

The premier said that the vast majority of people employed in the tourism sector are on work permits, even if the businesses are owned by Caymanians. However, he said that the cruise related tourism jobs were held by local people, despite the much lower number of people having registered.

McLaughlin said he believed that there were “a number of factors at play” that might have prevented people from signing up for the free money. But he said that the government was constantly adjusting how it planned to support those in the tourism sector.

He said government was now grappling with how it was going to help the businesses that are about to fold because they are entirely dependent on visitors for their livelihoods. Government would have to offer substantially more financial assistance to the owners to keep them afloat as this stipend was for individual workers, he said.

“We have got to prop up as many businesses as we can on the basis that tourism is going to recover and people are going to come back here,” he said. “We want as many businesses to be able to survive this time as possible within government’s ability to do so.”

However, the support government is extending to tourism has seen some backlash as local people who have lost their jobs or been furloughed in other sectors have questioned why those in tourism have been singled out for support.

Government is taking an ad hoc approach to the support given to the unemployed, with most being directed to an overwhelmed and underfunded Needs Assessment Unity. They are also hoping that the pension withdrawal scheme will help people survive until their jobs return or new opportunities emerge as the economy begins to reopen and recover.

But it has been inclined to offer more direct funding to the tourism sector because of the complete collapse of this economic pillar.