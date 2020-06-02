Child picks up COVID-19 in community

CMO Dr John Lee at Monday’s press briefing

(CNS): Chief Medical Officer Dr John Lee has confirmed that the person who went to the hospital with COVID-19 symptoms on Monday was a 9-year-old child who, although sick with the virus, has not been hospitalized. The child is only the third minor who has tested positive with the virus to show any symptoms. The CMO said public health is gathering information about this case because the child was not in quarantine as a traveller and has no known positive contacts, meaning the virus was picked up in the community.

While some children have become sick with this novel coronavirus, they remain the least impacted demographic all over the world. Although they can acquire the virus like anyone else, evidence suggests they are the most likely to be asymptomatic. It remains the case that most people who become sick are elderly or have serious underlying health conditions.

Dr Lee said it was “a sobering thought for us all” and served as a reminder that the virus is still among us. He said that information was being collected as to how the child acquired the virus, which officials were keen to find out.

There was just one more positive case today among a batch of 59 results. This brings the total of positive cases in Cayman since the pandemic started to 151 out of 12,003 total tests. Currently, the child is the only person with the virus who is symptomatic; 72 others who have tested positive and are now in isolation remain asymptomatic.

As the local authorities continue to screen test sample groups and front-line workers across Grand Cayman, a picture of the prevalence of the virus is now emerging. That picture, it is hoped, will be filled out with the help of the IgG antibody blood tests that are expected to begin next week.

However, the accuracy of these tests remains in question and it is still not known how long people acquire immunity for after contacting COVID-19.

Nevertheless, Dr Lee said that he believes knowing whether people have had the virus or not will help public health further understand the prevalence of COVID-19 in Cayman.

The results will also show whether or not the island has acquired any herd immunity based on the numbers of people who have had the virus but were unaware or never tested.