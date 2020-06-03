CEC campus still in early stages

Cayman Enterprise City, artist’s rendition

(CNS): Cayman Enterprise City (CEC) has confirmed that the long-anticipated campus for companies ring-fenced in the special economic zone, established to encourage technical and knowledge-based industry to the Cayman Islands, is still under construction. CEC broke ground more than 18 months ago and has spent around US$8million so far on the project, but officials told CNS this week that it is still working on the foundations.

However, even though the campus is still not finished, officials claimed this week that CEC has contributed more than $50 million to the local economy for the second year in a row. This is according to a report by Berman Fischer, an accounting and consultancy firm commissioned by CEC.

While most of this investment comes from the tenants, CEC Chief Executive Officer Charlie Kirkconnell said that this estimated impact included the money it spent on the campus development and promoting the jurisdiction.

“Our efforts include our continued investment in programmes designed to help build a thriving local knowledge- and technology-focused community and workforce,” Kirkconnell added. This commitment includes an investment in the Digital Cayman initiative, a non-profit organisation promoting tech industries and related career development.

When the original developers proposed the idea of a special economic zone around nine years ago, the campus was a major element of the project.

However, since then CEC has instead rented office space in and around George Town for tenants registered in the zone. This enables CEC to offer their tenants a full package, including deals on work permits and import duty and other favourable terms under the law, to attract companies dealing in technology, sciences and commodities to these shores.

There are now around 240 companies in CEC’s three special economic zones, 175 of which are technology-focused businesses.

“We consider that this result again proves the wisdom of the Cayman Islands Government in greenlighting our project in the aftermath of the 2008 global financial crisis,” Kirkconnell said. “While the broadening of Cayman’s economic base away from such a heavy reliance on financial services and tourism has always been an important part of our mission, the CEC project’s continued and growing contribution to Cayman’s economic diversification effort and GDP has never been more important than it is now.”

The COVID-19 pandemic will present some significant challenges for CEC, Kirkconnell said, but they were determined not to cancel its training and support programmes but to change the way they are delivered instead.

CEC has also indicated that it will stick with plans to continue with the campus, despite the probable surplus of office space on Grand Cayman in the coming months.

“We are carefully considering plans to ensure that the development project remains at the forefront of innovation,” Cindy O’Hara, Chief Development Officer at CEC. “Our purpose-built campus is specifically designed to accommodate this growing sector in Cayman and meet the unique needs of this exciting global market,” she added.