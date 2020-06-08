Cayman Regiment looking for rank and file

Cayman Islands Regiment recruits

(CNS): The recruitment campaign to find troops for Cayman’s first ever military organisation has been launched by the governor’s office. The local army was established last year and began with the recruitment of senior and junior officers. But now they are looking for the rank and file for the regiment, which officials say will be heavily focused on hurricane related activity.

The five junior officers previously recruited from Cayman have all started their training programmes at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst in the UK.

The search for the 50 reservists, which began this weekend, is open to British Overseas Territories Citizens and British Citizens, Irish Citizens and Commonwealth Citizens who have permanent residency in the Cayman Islands.

Men and women who are interested in joining must be between 18 and 50, pass written and fitness tests and then an interview. Experience is not required but previous military service, such as the Cayman Islands Cadet Corps, is welcomed. Full training will be provided and successful candidates will be paid a per diem allowance when they attend.

Governor Martyn Roper said it was “highly appropriate” that the recruitment had begun this weekend at the start of the hurricane season.

“I’m delighted that even in the midst of the current crisis we are continuing to move forward with the recruitment programme,” the governor said. “Advancing the Cayman Regiment during a global pandemic is a significant achievement. I would like to thank the commander of the regiment, UK SAT team and my own staff for delivering this at great pace under much pressure.”

But with weather forecasters predicting a busy hurricane season this year, having the first reservists available to the Cayman Islands by the end of August will be a welcome addition, the governor added.

“The premier and I are committed to ensuring that Cayman is ready for the challenge and the formation of the regiment is an important part of this,” Roper stated in a release about the recruitment.

“The extensive external assistance provided to Anguilla, BVI and TCI after the 2017 hurricanes and last year to The Bahamas after Hurricane Dorian, demonstrate the importance of ensuring that UK forces and OT responders are properly prepared. This is especially important this year as we have to adapt due to COVID19,” he added.

Meanwhile, the British naval ships, HMS Medway and RFA Argus, which are in the Caribbean for the season, will be exercising their plans to support Cayman if a hurricane or similar natural disaster occurred. This will include bringing troops and equipment ashore to test logistics and then checking to ensure they have appropriate communications and can carry out medical evacuations.

The exercise this year will also ensure that appropriate measures are in place to avoid contact between the ships’ company and those onshore. Both ships are COVID-19 free and the crews have been at sea and isolated for an extended period of time, the governor stated at Friday’s press briefing. To prevent possible infection being transmitted to the ships, there will be no close contact with the population on shore.

RFA Argus arrived in Cayman territorial waters on Saturday, while HMS Medway was expected today. The Royal Navy Merlin and Wildcat helicopters on board RFA Argus will also provide search and rescue cover, carrying out counter-narcotics and border protection patrols and will be available to attend critical incidents as requested while the RCIPS helicopters are being serviced in the USA.

The Security Assistance Team (SAT) has been supporting the arrangements, including coordination of the exercises, obtaining the agreement for helicopter cover and support for the training and kit required for the 50 new reservists.