Cayman passes 12,500 COVID-19 tests
(CNS): Health authorities in Cayman are fast approaching the important milestone of testing 20% of the country’s population after results were delivered Wednesday on 505 more COVID-19 test samples, bringing the test total to 12,508. Five of those results were positive, all of whom are asymptomatic for the coronavirus and now in isolation.
Four of the samples were picked up in the workforce screening and the fifth was a person who had returned from overseas and was already in quarantine. This latest batch of positive results brings the running total of cases of COVID-19 recorded in Cayman to 156
With no scheduled TV briefing Wednesday to update the public, Chief Medical Officer Dr John Lee issued the results of the tests carried out since yesterday’s conference through a press release.
The test numbers place Cayman in the top three countries in the world for per capita testing, but more important is the goal of testing 20% of adults. The best estimate of the current population of the Cayman Islands is 65,000, though government is not able to confirm this figure.
During Tuesday’s press conference Premier Alden McLaughlin said that, at this stage, there is no reason why the COVD-19 protocols would prevent the planned national census in October.
The census is supposed to take place every ten years. As well as offering the most accurate figure of the Cayman Islands’ population, it also documents a catalogue of other data about the community and how people live.
But the premier acknowledged that to conduct such a survey in October of this year may give a skewed picture of the community, given the upheaval caused by COVID-19.
“Whether we want to do it then, given the rather artificial state that we will be in with borders closed, is another matter,” he said, adding that the census has not yet made it to the level of caucus discussion yet.
Such a waste of time and money.
Both Bermuda and England now allow persons traveling home to isolate at home. Caymanians wanting to come home are being told the Holiday Inn is full. Instead of telling us where we place in the world of testing, which doesn’t actually help us make any sort of decision on how to protect ourselves, why not expand on things like of the 5 today, 4 from the workforce 1 was in quarantine? What does workforce mean? Essential worker? Construction worker? Where did the person in quarantine fly in from? We know government must have all statistics / details on the massive total of 156 persons. I’d like to know if 400 people flew in from England that 5 or 50 people had the virus. Truth creates trust. And God knows the government needs to create some trust now because they seem to be in so far over their heads, we risk going from the jewel of the Caribbean, to the joke of Caribbean.
asymptomatic! That’s all I hear these days. It’s getting almost laughable (if it wasn’t so serious). How is the staged approach proportional?
Cayman is doing extremely well for its testing. On qualifier: Cayman is currently ranked #6 (not top 3) for testing per capita. Please see http://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/#countries