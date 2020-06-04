Cayman passes 12,500 COVID-19 tests

Screening at CTMH Doctors Hospital

(CNS): Health authorities in Cayman are fast approaching the important milestone of testing 20% of the country’s population after results were delivered Wednesday on 505 more COVID-19 test samples, bringing the test total to 12,508. Five of those results were positive, all of whom are asymptomatic for the coronavirus and now in isolation.

Four of the samples were picked up in the workforce screening and the fifth was a person who had returned from overseas and was already in quarantine. This latest batch of positive results brings the running total of cases of COVID-19 recorded in Cayman to 156

With no scheduled TV briefing Wednesday to update the public, Chief Medical Officer Dr John Lee issued the results of the tests carried out since yesterday’s conference through a press release.

The test numbers place Cayman in the top three countries in the world for per capita testing, but more important is the goal of testing 20% of adults. The best estimate of the current population of the Cayman Islands is 65,000, though government is not able to confirm this figure.

During Tuesday’s press conference Premier Alden McLaughlin said that, at this stage, there is no reason why the COVD-19 protocols would prevent the planned national census in October.

The census is supposed to take place every ten years. As well as offering the most accurate figure of the Cayman Islands’ population, it also documents a catalogue of other data about the community and how people live.

But the premier acknowledged that to conduct such a survey in October of this year may give a skewed picture of the community, given the upheaval caused by COVID-19.

“Whether we want to do it then, given the rather artificial state that we will be in with borders closed, is another matter,” he said, adding that the census has not yet made it to the level of caucus discussion yet.