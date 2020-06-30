Car crashes into fence

(CNS): Two people were injured on Sunday evening when they were involved in single-vehicle collision in West Bay. At about 10pm police were called to the scene of the crash on Hell Road, where a grey Daihatsu travelling westbound had left the roadway, hit a fence and overturned near Miss Daisy Lane.

Both the driver and the passenger were taken to hospital, where they were treated for what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said that the crash is now under investigation.