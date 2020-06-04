CAL takes home just 77 Jamaicans

(CNS): The Honorary Jamaican Consulate has confirmed that 77 Jamaican nationals were on board the Cayman Airways charter flight to Kingston Thursday, the first repatriation flight to the neighbouring island since the lockdown began. Officials confirmed that they have a list of more than 130 people who have registered to leave Cayman on further emergency airlift flights.

Until Prime Minister Andrew Holness announced Sunday that the country’s borders would reopen to repatriate its nationals on Monday, 1 June, Cayman had struggled to get the authorities there to accept any of their countrymen currently in Cayman who are stranded without work and no means to support themselves.

But in a sudden change of heart, as Jamaica prepares to reopen to tourists in just ten days, the decision to allow its nationals home enabled a flight to be organised from here, and more are expected.

At the time of the lockdown there were around 11,000 work permit holders in Cayman from Jamaica, as that country’s long standing connections with Cayman have led to a continuous stream of migration here of Jamaicans looking to work.

Those who were repatriated Thursday will be tested and quarantined as they enter the country. A small number of Caymanians stranded in Jamaica who will be returning on the flight this evening will be required to go into government mandated quarantine for 14 days when they arrive.