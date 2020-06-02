Borders to open before year-end
(CNS): Premier Alden McLaughlin said it was possible Cayman could welcome visitors again before the end of the year as a result of the trends in test results and the spread of COVID-19 across the community. McLaughlin is staying on the virus elimination track and will not follow other regional destinations planning to open in the coming weeks, but he was more confident Tuesday that borders could open sooner than he had once thought.
Speaking at the COVID-19 briefing on Tuesday, the premier said that as things improve regarding the infection rate of the virus, he was optimistic that the borders would open this year rather than next, as he had worried about at some of his “lower points”.
However, the premier’s more optimistic position over borders reopening before the year is out will be cold comfort to many who want the government to take the risk now, as a number of other destinations in the Caribbean have started to do.
But McLaughlin said he was watching very closely the “experiments” around the region and what happens in some of these countries will help the decision-making process here in the coming weeks and months.
He made it clear that his government was not going to risk opening the borders, given the sacrifices made up to now, until there was a way to test people accurately and quickly and put other measures in place to protect the community. He said government was considering many ways it might progress towards safely opening the borders but it was not ready to do that yet.
We are still continuing to find the COVID-19 virus in the community, McLaughlin said, but while the results are not unduly alarming, “we cannot be complacent”.
One of the most recent positive cases has been confirmed as a child, which he said was important as it came against the backdrop of increasing pressure on the government to reopen schools and childcare facilities.
But he pointed out that, as well as generally being asymptomatic vectors of the virus, children are not good at social distancing and pose a significant risk of spreading the coronavirus.
Despite still in the suppression stage, McLaughlin said he was increasingly optimistic that we are, “going to see the end of this virus in relatively short order but we are not there yet.”
The premier stressed his continued position that the economy would be opened slowly with a phased approach, allowing public health to assess the impact of each step on the spread of the virus. McLaughlin repeated the position that government is making decisions based on the medical and public health advice being given by the professionals.
He said, “The strategy that we have employed over the course of these past months has got to be seen to be working” in the face of continued cries from sectors of the business community to open everything up.
“It would be a real mistake… to alter course at this critical point,” the premier said. “We will get there but we need to do so cautiously and safely.”
See Monday’s press briefing on CIGTV below:
Well he can keep our borders closed just long enough until riots and looting to start, by people desperate to survive!
@6:15 pm no you’re not. Trying to be the poster boy of the Caribbean is the aim it seems. At this rate we will be the poster island yes but not for what they think. The damage is just beginning I’m afraid.
Our “leader” says, I’m going to watch what others in the region are doing. We continuously think of ourselves as the jewel of Caribbean. When did we become the followers of third world countries?
Alden deliberately keeping Cayman closed and pretending it won’t open till December so that certain assets ( hotels) become available for sale. A certain vulture capitalist is waiting to gobble up hotels on the cheap . Once sale is complete the airport will open.
Alden always was and is a snake in the grass pandering to special interests
Two things. Uncle Dart ain’t buying that shithole and it was going to be on the market with or without the borders closing.
… “We are still continuing to find the COVID-19 virus in the community, McLaughlin said” Well new flash Alden, Covid19 is here to stay. Please stop following in the steps of the mother country. I presented myself on Dec 18, 2019 after return from Europe with all the signs of covid19. Doctors hospital filled me up my Tamiflu, Amoxicillin and voltaren and sent me home. Covid has been in the community longer than March 2020. You cannot did it! You are wrecking the economy as you near retirement so no sweat off your back?
Keep the borders closed to tourists. Fine. Big deal. But let people who are returning residents or WP holders leave and visit relatives overseas and not hold them to ransom in some ‘isolation facility’. Let them go home and isolate there. The whole government facility is utter garbage. A money making exercise and nothing more.
Am I the only voter who’s lost complete confidence in Alden?
If you feel that strongly why are you anonymous…? Just satin’……..
The only mistake I see is to remain in Cayman any longer.
Yes, I know the drill. I won’t let the door hit my ass on the way out.
I wish you guys all the best.
Let me know when you are selling your stuff
31 August was the date he thought. So where does this year end bit come from? It’s time he start following other Caribbean nations instead of blindly following Dr. Lee. Either way our Leader is following.