Borders to open before year-end

Premier Alden McLaughlin at Monday’s press briefing

(CNS): Premier Alden McLaughlin said it was possible Cayman could welcome visitors again before the end of the year as a result of the trends in test results and the spread of COVID-19 across the community. McLaughlin is staying on the virus elimination track and will not follow other regional destinations planning to open in the coming weeks, but he was more confident Tuesday that borders could open sooner than he had once thought.

Speaking at the COVID-19 briefing on Tuesday, the premier said that as things improve regarding the infection rate of the virus, he was optimistic that the borders would open this year rather than next, as he had worried about at some of his “lower points”.

However, the premier’s more optimistic position over borders reopening before the year is out will be cold comfort to many who want the government to take the risk now, as a number of other destinations in the Caribbean have started to do.

But McLaughlin said he was watching very closely the “experiments” around the region and what happens in some of these countries will help the decision-making process here in the coming weeks and months.

He made it clear that his government was not going to risk opening the borders, given the sacrifices made up to now, until there was a way to test people accurately and quickly and put other measures in place to protect the community. He said government was considering many ways it might progress towards safely opening the borders but it was not ready to do that yet.

We are still continuing to find the COVID-19 virus in the community, McLaughlin said, but while the results are not unduly alarming, “we cannot be complacent”.

One of the most recent positive cases has been confirmed as a child, which he said was important as it came against the backdrop of increasing pressure on the government to reopen schools and childcare facilities.

But he pointed out that, as well as generally being asymptomatic vectors of the virus, children are not good at social distancing and pose a significant risk of spreading the coronavirus.

Despite still in the suppression stage, McLaughlin said he was increasingly optimistic that we are, “going to see the end of this virus in relatively short order but we are not there yet.”

The premier stressed his continued position that the economy would be opened slowly with a phased approach, allowing public health to assess the impact of each step on the spread of the virus. McLaughlin repeated the position that government is making decisions based on the medical and public health advice being given by the professionals.

He said, “The strategy that we have employed over the course of these past months has got to be seen to be working” in the face of continued cries from sectors of the business community to open everything up.

“It would be a real mistake… to alter course at this critical point,” the premier said. “We will get there but we need to do so cautiously and safely.”

See Monday’s press briefing on CIGTV below: