Border opening date a ‘moving target’

Air Traffic staff at Owen Roberts Airport (Photo by Paul Tibbetts)

(CNS): The chances of Cayman opening its borders on 1 September appear very slim after the date was described as a “moving target” by Premier Alden McLaughlin on Friday. Over the last week or so, the premier has outlined on a number of occasions the challenge of opening up the Cayman Islands to visitors while protecting the community from another more virulent strain of COVID-19 entering these shores.

McLaughlin explained at the most recent COVID-19 briefing that the border opening date had been set by government as something to aim for but it did not mean that the airport would formally reopen. Given that no one has the answer yet on to how we best manage the return of visitors safely, the likelihood is that the borders will not open until December.

Government is mulling all possible options, including rapid testing and limited quarantine, but the premier said that officials “haven’t figured it out yet”, as he told the country that this is now the biggest challenge facing Cayman.

McLaughlin said government would continue to be cautious, given the efforts made to contain the virus here, but the way the pandemic was being handled in the United States, where most of the guests would come from, is not “doing us a great deal of favours”.

McLaughlin explained that a date had to be set for opening the borders to give government something to work towards but it did not mean that it would see the return of tourists.

The premier explained that a two week quarantine was not a welcoming plan for tourists but government was actively researching what is available for rapid testing and a safe means to bring people back.

“I wish I had answers but nobody in the world does… at this stage. We are still looking at every possible angle and researching every lead we get as to how we can safely reopen,” he said. “But as long as the virus is raging around us, it is going to be very difficult to open the borders to regular tourist traffic.”

McLaughlin said he believed that the government could manage the return of those people who have second homes in Cayman with proper planning. But commercial traffic would be much more difficult because of the numbers involved, and as yet there is not a reliable enough quick test available that could help to manage the risk of allowing tourists to return.

But the premier said his government was working on all of this and now that the local epidemic was under control, they could turn their attention and resources to this challenge, as he warned that Cayman could not keep the borders locked down forever.

McLaughlin has also stated that he does not believe that cruise ships could be allowed back until next year but he has been hopeful that Cayman could find a way to minimise the risk of a more virulent strain of the virus arriving here via the return of tourists before the end of the year.