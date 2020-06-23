Border opening date a ‘moving target’
(CNS): The chances of Cayman opening its borders on 1 September appear very slim after the date was described as a “moving target” by Premier Alden McLaughlin on Friday. Over the last week or so, the premier has outlined on a number of occasions the challenge of opening up the Cayman Islands to visitors while protecting the community from another more virulent strain of COVID-19 entering these shores.
McLaughlin explained at the most recent COVID-19 briefing that the border opening date had been set by government as something to aim for but it did not mean that the airport would formally reopen. Given that no one has the answer yet on to how we best manage the return of visitors safely, the likelihood is that the borders will not open until December.
Government is mulling all possible options, including rapid testing and limited quarantine, but the premier said that officials “haven’t figured it out yet”, as he told the country that this is now the biggest challenge facing Cayman.
McLaughlin said government would continue to be cautious, given the efforts made to contain the virus here, but the way the pandemic was being handled in the United States, where most of the guests would come from, is not “doing us a great deal of favours”.
McLaughlin explained that a date had to be set for opening the borders to give government something to work towards but it did not mean that it would see the return of tourists.
The premier explained that a two week quarantine was not a welcoming plan for tourists but government was actively researching what is available for rapid testing and a safe means to bring people back.
“I wish I had answers but nobody in the world does… at this stage. We are still looking at every possible angle and researching every lead we get as to how we can safely reopen,” he said. “But as long as the virus is raging around us, it is going to be very difficult to open the borders to regular tourist traffic.”
McLaughlin said he believed that the government could manage the return of those people who have second homes in Cayman with proper planning. But commercial traffic would be much more difficult because of the numbers involved, and as yet there is not a reliable enough quick test available that could help to manage the risk of allowing tourists to return.
But the premier said his government was working on all of this and now that the local epidemic was under control, they could turn their attention and resources to this challenge, as he warned that Cayman could not keep the borders locked down forever.
McLaughlin has also stated that he does not believe that cruise ships could be allowed back until next year but he has been hopeful that Cayman could find a way to minimise the risk of a more virulent strain of the virus arriving here via the return of tourists before the end of the year.
See the press briefing on CIGTV below:
- Fascinated
- Happy
- Sad
- Angry
- Bored
- Afraid
Category: Business, Local News, Politics, Transport
At least allow 2nd home owners to come back in Sept to look after their property. Testing before and after arrival and 14 day isolation at their property can be done.
Opening the border would be a disaster and would waste all the efforts we have put in. Effective quarantine for long stay visitors staying in airbandb type accommodations is all that is needed. We can forgo our weekend trips to Miami for a couple of years if that is what it takes!
My local US post office told me the other day they are not mailing to Cayman till airport opens. So, does that mean there will be no international mail even past Sept.?
The Premier continues to amaze me in his stupidity. Sorry for the lack of a more intelligent word, but it seems most appropriate. The virus is not going to disappear anytime soon, a vaccine will not be produced any time soon, we have to intelligently analyze the issue in a setting of reasonable common sense. Cayman relies on tourism, period. Cayman has no real other industry, the financial industry is minor to tourism. Tourism affects all parts of Cayman life and business not just seven mile hotels and stingray city. Plumbers, electricians, HVAC, grocery stores etc all benefit from tourism. Concern of people dying from covid is certainly a concern, but the loss of jobs, increased domestic violence, increased substance abuse, anxiety and depression in adults and children all have their toll.How many people are signing up for emergency benefits, how many are dependent on free food from local restaurants? These are real concerns that should not be trivialized and dismissed with the threat of everyone dying on the island if the borders open.
Cayman will need to open the border, but why does it need to be all or nothing as suggested by the Premier’s position that any degree of opening will result in apocolyptic death. Could there by graduated opening? Limited flights progressing to a more full schedule as the environment permits. Limiting cruise ships. Requiring negative covid cultures with 48hrs of boarding a Cayman flight. Temperature screening at airports of origin. These are options that can minimize Cayman risk while starting return of tourism. For the government to not have a formal plan at this stage is pure incompetence or corruption. It is a complete failure of the government on there duty to balance safety with providing the opportunity to self sustain.
Covid is a serious concern, but so are the effects of the present treatment. We need to move forward with a plan to balance risk of disease versus treatment.
‘Moving target’. Good grief. So we go from September to December in the space of 3 days. Do you know what, fine but DON’T ask residents to isolate in some gulag for 2 weeks at the cost of $$$$. That has been a con from the beginning. Let those of us who haven’t seen family for a long time, go home, spend quality time there and come back and isolate without destroying our wallets. Probably would have been better if you’d just said ‘Nothing is moving until December at the earliest’ rather than get our hopes up.
“….haven’t figured it out yet..”
That about sums up the Governments approach.
If they do no open up the borders on Sept 1 it will be a disaster.
Just one example – how many Cayman students need to return to the UK for studies. UK schools and universities are opening in Sept. One airbridge flight in late Aug is not going to get everyone across, nowhere near it! If the airport isn’t open from Sept 1 then others cannot get commercial flights across – ones which you can currently book. So students will miss the start of school and university.
Open up even if only Sept 1 for the airport! Get rid of the quarantine Hotel Californias (which is what they must seem like from all stories been heard) – home quarantine.
Wake up Alden and Dr. Lee for pity’s sake. What are you really hoping to achieve. Number 1 in the charts? For what?
SMH.
Not to mention that NO plan seems to be in place for students returning to the US and Canada. We can’t wait until the last minute to make plans – adequate flights need to be sorted out NOW. I understand the need to be cautious about opening up to tourism, but some allowances need to be made for residents who need to go back and forth.
We are pretty much the best place to be in the world right now and you are still complaining??
SMH
Cayman- you need to set a firm date at some point if you want us tourists to return. We need to buy airfare in advance and book hotel and car rental. If you open in December, you can’t decide in November.
Also, you are correct, a quarantine policy will not work. My holiday to your shores is usually 6 days and very expensive! I travel down 2 x a year. I will not spend that type of money to be stuck in a room.
I do not mind following your social distancing/ mask restrictions. I do that in my hometown.
Alden should really just go hide under his bed and let the rational people get on with it.