Bank worker tests positive for COVID-19

Butterfield Bank, George Town

(CNS): Butterfield Bank closed its downtown George Town branch Wednesday for deep sanitizing after it received its first positive test for a member of staff during the ongoing coronavirus screen test programme. The employee, who is asymptomatic, has been sent home and is self-isolating with the support of the bank.

In a press release about what appears to be the first bank staff member to be positive, even though these front-line workers have been going to work throughout the shelter-in-place shutdown, Butterfield said that this person’s close colleagues were now isolating as well.

“Butterfield has a robust contact tracing process in place for directly identifying the limited number of potentially affected employees that may have been exposed. All identified team members have been sent home and excluded from work where they will remain in isolation for the next 14 days,” the release stated.

Management closed down the Butterfield Place location on Albert Panton Street for deep-cleaning, and plans to reopen Thursday. Meanwhile, the Camana Bay, Governor’s Square and Midtown Plaza branches all remain open today as the affected employee had no contact with any of these locations. The bank said it had put in place strict split teams protocols across buildings and floors to minimise the possibility of the virus spreading among employees.

“The safety of our employees and customers remains our highest priority and the Bank continues to uphold various safety measures and protocols in order to keep everyone on-site safe,” the release stated.