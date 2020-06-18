BA finds way to get Indian nationals home

Crew member inside a Qatar Airways plane

(CNS): After long negotiations regarding the personal protective equipment (PPE) requirements for flight crews flying into India, the governor’s office has found a solution to get several hundred people stranded in Cayman without work back to their home country. A British Airways evacuation flight in July will take about 300 Indian nationals to London, from where a partner airline will carry them to Chennai, a city in eastern India.

Efforts to repatriate people from India, most of whom were working here in the tourism sector, were hampered by a dispute between British Airways and the Indian government over the level of PPE that flight crews entering the country are required to wear. Indian authorities had mandated full hazmat suits as well as masks and gloves.

But British Airways was not willing to comply, making an evacuation flight from Cayman a challenge. But Governor Martyn Roper revealed that BA was able to organise a partner airline to fly from London to India, and so the flight has now been set for 3 July.

“This has not been an easy flight to arrange with the Indian government because of stringent personal protective equipment requirements on the flight. But we have arranged for British Airways to come here to fly the Indian nationals to London,” he said, explaining that Qatar Airways will then take the Indian nationals on to Chennai.

The governor said this flight was the first of two legs to evacuate Indian nationals only, and details of how people can book seats will be released shortly.

Meanwhile, the governor’s office is still negotiating with other countries to allow flights, such as the Nicaraguan government, which is now beginning to allow some of its people home.

The office also remains responsible for the BA air-bridges and there will be two more to London in August to take students back to school and college in the UK.

Cayman’s borders do not officially open until 1 September. In the meantime, all other evacuation flights to and from the US and other regional destinations are being handled through the premier’s immigration ministry. The flights into Cayman are currently determined by available quarantine space, while and flights out are determined by need.