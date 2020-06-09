Asymptomatic cases include vulnerable patients

(CNS): Public health officials in the Cayman Islands have now tested almost 15,000 people for COVID-19, and while there are more positive cases daily, Cayman appears so far to have escaped the worst of this virus across the board. While it was expected that screening groups of healthy younger people was likely to reveal asymptomatic cases, it seems that, at this point, the majority of people with underlying health conditions who tested positive have also not become seriously ill by the coronavirus.

Since its presence was first identified in March, COVID-19 has been spreading quietly through the community, with estimates that around 1,000 people could still be positive.

At the beginning of June, 159 people had tested positive in the Cayman Islands, but 109 of them did not develop any symptoms at any time while they were positive with the virus, according to Chief Medical Officer Dr John Lee in response to a CNS request.

This included two people over the age of 70 and 23 individuals who had serious underlying health conditions. This means that just under a quarter of those who were asymptomatic were some of the most vulnerable individuals.

But fortunately, except for the first patient, a cruise ship passenger who was taken to Health City for emergency treatment and later tested positive for the virus, no one has died in Cayman as a result of COVID-19.

Since March, only nine people who did show symptoms have been admitted to the hospital and needed significant care, including six who had underlying health conditions.

Although Cayman appears to have been fortunate when it comes to the impact of the virus, especially because it has not found its way into the care homes for seniors, it is clear from the contact tracing that the virus is being spread here by asymptomatic individuals.

However, a leading scientist from the World Health Organization sparked intense controversy when she said yesterday that the spread of coronavirus by people who are asymptomatic is “very rare”. Maria Van Kerkhove, WHO’s technical lead for COVID-19, said Monday that “asymptomatically-infected individuals are much less likely to transmit the virus than those who develop symptoms”.

“We are constantly looking at this data and we’re trying to get more information from countries to truly answer this question. It still appears to be rare that an asymptomatic individual actually transmits onward,” she stated at the WHO daily briefing yesterday.

However, after considerable push-back from other scientists around the world, she walked back her statement at today’s WHO press briefing, saying that there had been “misunderstanding” about what she had said and stating that there are people who are asymptomatic who can pass the disease on to other people.

Mike Ryan, head of emergency programmes for WHO, said the organisation did not intend “to say there is a new or different policy”. He added,“There is still too much unknown about this virus and still too much unknown about its transmission dynamics.”