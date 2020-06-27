Armed burglars make off with cash

(CNS): Two men who broke through the front door of a local business on Party Lane in George Town last night made off on foot with an undisclosed sum of cash from a register. Police said the suspects broke into the business premises around 10:30pm on Thursday night when the store was closed but one of them was believed to have a gun.

One of the suspects is described as being short and of thick build. Both were dressed in black long-sleeved hoodies, black gloves, black masks, and one was wearing white sneakers.

The matter is currently under investigation and anyone with any information or who may have seen anything suspicious in the area last night is asked to contact George Town CID at 949-4222.

Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or the police website. Tips can also be submitted anonymously via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online.