Anti-plastic campaign persists under lockdown

(CNS): Plastic Free Cayman has continued its campaign to rid Cayman of unnecessary plastic throughout the shelter-in-place curfew using technology to organise virtual events. Despite the challenges, the group wants to keep reminding people of the dangers of plastic and recently successfully hosted a free screening of a new full-length documentary, The Story of Plastic, on 30 May.

“COVID-19 has impacted so many crucial in-person events that were supposed to take place this spring, over the summer, and even into this fall,” said Laura Lee, the event’s organiser. “In this unprecedented moment, however, it is critical to ensure that we continue the conversation around the protection of the Cayman Islands’ many environmental treasures against the devastating effects of plastic pollution.”

The group hosted the free movie screening online followed by a virtual meet-up for a community discussion. They were joined by two advocacy experts from Oceana, the world’s largest organisation focused solely on ocean conservation, over 50 community members, local volunteers and Plastic Free Cayman youth ambassadors, as well as iconic oceanographer Captain Charles Moore, who was featured in the film.

Moore, who developed the scientific protocols for measuring plastic pollution in the ocean, is widely known as the person who discovered the ‘Great Pacific Garbage Patch’ and continues to lead global efforts to stop plastic waste.

Although the event was preaching to the choir, there were discussions about what they can all do to encourage the government to take action against plastic pollution.