Airlift to Jamaica begins this week

Norman Manley International Airport, Jamaica

(CNS): After several weeks of talks between the Cayman Islands Government and the Jamaican authorities, the first airlift to help repatriate hundreds of stranded workers to Jamaica will leave Grand Cayman on Thursday. Officials confirmed Monday that Cayman Airways will operate this first repatriation flight between the two countries, and an outbound passenger list has been compiled by the Jamaican Honorary Consulate to prioritise compassionate cases.

“The Jamaican Honorary Consulate will be contacting those passengers who have been cleared to book on Thursday’s flight,” officials said in a release Monday. “The return leg will carry a small number of Caymanians seeking to return home, all of whom will be subject to 14 days government quarantine.”

There appears to be plans for more flights in the future but only people authorised by the Jamaican Honorary Consulate after registering via the JamCOVID website will be eligible to return to Jamaica. People wishing to travel to Jamaica on subsequent flights are encouraged to register on the website now.

If anyone has any queries about the flight, they should call the Jamaican Honorary Consul and not the Cayman Islands Governor’s Office.

Those cleared to return to the Cayman Islands will be contacted and should not call the Travel Helpline.

Jamaica has been reticent to allow its own citizens home during the COVID pandemic, given the size of the Jamaica diaspora and the limited capacity the country has for quarantine. But the country is now planning to re-open is borders in general.

On Sunday Prime Minister Andrew Holness said the country’s air and sea ports were scheduled to re-open Monday to Jamaicans and to non-nationals on 15 June.

Jamaica has confirmed 586 cases of coronavirus and nine people have died. The country currently has 266 active cases, including two critical cases and five new cases today. Although Jamaica has tested over 12,000 people, with a population of almost three million, that represents only a tiny fraction of its people.