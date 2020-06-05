About 1,000 people could carry virus

CMO Dr John Lee at Friday’s press briefing

(CNS): The rate of transmission of the coronavirus in the Cayman Islands after around 20% of the population has been tested has led officials to estimate that there are almost 1,000 people carrying COVID-19 that are largely unaware they have it. At Friday’s press briefing, Chief Medical Officer Dr John Lee revealed four more positive cases from a batch of 694 results, three of which were community transmissions picked up by the test screening programme.

The fourth sample came from a person who had contact with another positive individual and all of them are asymptomatic. Just one person from the group of 70 known active cases is currently showing any symptoms and the hospital remains free of any COVID patients.

Cayman has now tested 13,947 people, of whom 164 tested positive, which equates to an estimated infection rate of around 13-15%. Premier Alden McLaughlin said that this means more than 975 people out in the community are likely to be carrying the virus.

Commenting on the “good results” and the positive way things were going with regard to containing the virus, the premier expressed concern that the results could be too encouraging, which might increase the pressure to lift more restrictions before the time is right.

But he said that with the increased testing, the estimated figures on how many people may be positive were increasingly accurate and the infection rate was a “sobering statistic” because it meant that there might be as many as 1,000 people with active virus in their bodies that could be spreading COVID-19 in the community.

McLaughlin stressed that, more than ever, there is a need for the community to follow social distancing protocols, especially because this weekend people will be able to dine outside with a small group of friends.

Nevertheless, the premier was optimistic because, he said, the public had helped to ensure that the virus did not spread too much by following the government’s curfews. McLaughlin noted that Cayman was the most successful country in the world now for managing this pandemic as a result of the advantages given by its size.

“Let us continue to do what we know is working and not get too far ahead of ourselves,” he said.

McLaughlin worried that some people believe now that even if they get the virus it won’t “do us too badly if we get it” its unlikely that they will get it all as he warned against such complacency.

“But there are almost a 1,000 people out there,” he warned, maintaining that, after two and a half months of predicting, this estimate was pretty accurate.

However, from Sunday more restrictions will be eased, including the extension of the nighttime curfew on Grand Cayman to 10pm. The A-Z restriction will be lifted from the beach and people will be able to exercise for two hours on any day with friends, allowing people to meet up in groups of six. Restaurants will also be allowed to serve food to diners at outside tables only, with up to six people at a table up until 9pm.

For full details of what is now allowed under the soft curfew visit the CIG coronavirus website.