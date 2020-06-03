A rhetorical question about the finance sector

Andre Iton writes: Permit me please the space to ask a question, even though I believe I do know the answer: In light of the anticipated short- to medium-term dramatic decline in public revenues anticipated and clearly inevitable from the disruption to the tourism sector, should the other “pillar” of the the economy, the financial services sector, be made to step up and increase its contribution to public sector revenues?

I think I do know the answer: Absolutely not. It will hurt the industry. I also know that the financial services industry is the epicentre of greed globally and that locally, it differs not one iota from the hegemonic global beast that it serves so admirably and so efficiently.

We have been told time and time again that any effort, anywhere, to make this purveyor of global inequality enhance its contribution to, or be more accountable to, its host(s) is but the creation of an arbitrage opportunity. (They going take the business somewhere else). So the reflexive response from the corridors of powers to any such suggestion: Left-wing radical nonsense!

But the question still needs to be asked because maybe, just maybe, we may want to begin to examine if we could do things a little differently, with the objective of moving our society to a more equitable state.

To get us through these difficult times and onwards to that desirable objective of a more equitable society is most definitely going to need much more than the “benevolent” grant of $124k the captains of the industry so graciously bestowed on the collective effort to get us past the immediate challenges.

“Getting back to normal”, frankly, means expecting less and less from our collective endeavours and hunkering down in the ugly individualism that has gotten us to this sorry state. That is exactly what the market driven solution would dictate.