5G conspiracy theories make their way to LA
(CNS): With one application from a new but unidentified company to roll out a 5G network in the Cayman Islands, Premier Alden McLaughlin was fending off questions in the Legislative Assembly on Monday about social media conspiracy theories. Although there is “no credible evidence” this technology is any more harmful than previous generations, some opposition MLAs want government to undertake an independent review of 5G. When Kenneth Bryan (GTC) asked the premier, whose ministry has responsibility for the telecoms regulator, OfReg, McLaughlin confirmed that one application had been made.
In response Bryan asked if the government planned to do any health and safety checks in light of the widespread, albeit unproven, concerns about the alleged dangers and health risks posed by the technology before any permission was granted. Bryan suggested that the conspiracy theories should be considered alongside the science because of the concerns people have about elevated radiation.
But the premier pointed out that the decisions made by the regulator were based on science, and while there were many conspiracy theories on social media without any evidence to support them, Cayman would be following the guidance of the relevant international bodies that have concluded that it is safe.
Nevertheless. he said he was aware that some people in other countries have become convinced, despite the lack of scientific evidence, that 5G is unsafe.
“OfReg is guided by international standards and scientific evidence,” McLaughlin said, as he listed the relevant institutes that guide the telecommunications sector and pointed out that there was no one here that could do a better job of reviewing the safety of this technology than those specialist organisations.
However, Anthony Eden (SAV) said that there was grave concern on social media about the 5G towers and asked the premier and his staff “to make sure we know what we getting into because it’s going to be like the cell phones and radiation… When the onslaught of brain tumours start to hit, you will wonder what happened.”
But the premier pointed out that the world is full of conspiracy theories and speculation.
“We have to operate on the basis of evidence, otherwise I think we would be so paralyzed by fear, we would not do anything in this world,” he said. “The office cannot legally or legitimately deny a licence to an applicant without good cause.”
He said that unless some new scientific evidence comes to light or there is a change to the international standards, “the licence process will proceed in the usual way”.
He pointed out that the World Health Organization is conducting a report on the effects of exposure to radio frequencies, which is due out in 2022, so if or when this or any other credible report provides evidence that 5G is harmful, OfReg would respond as it is obligated to do so in law.
“But as of now there is no credible evidence available in the world that 5G poses any danger or any greater danger than any other form of electronic communication,” McLaughlin added. He said in the absence of any evidence, then the licence would be considered in line with law.
However, Opposition Leader Arden McLean raised his concern that government was inviting another telecoms operator into the market when the existing providers were not able to offer the level of coverage in line with their licences.
But the premier said that he believed that another player might provide the motivation needed to the other firms to step up their game.
See the LA below on CIGTV, set to start with Kenneth Bryan’s question:
With all due respect, in the beginning, CNS was wrong on COVID-19 coverage.
So I would not call it conspiracy. I would stay neutral. There is “no credible evidence” this technology is NOT harmful.
Without evidence, a proposition can be assumed to be either true or untrue.
The absence of confirmatory evidence is mistakenly assumed to prove a proposition is untrue.
The converse error is one in which it is assumed that the lack of falsifying evidence means a proposition must be true.
For starters, internet and online media sources must not be used to prove or disprove any point related to 5G technology.
Since one can’t protect himself and his family from 24×7 5G exposure, regardless if it is harmful or not, then technology must not be implemented. People must have a choice.
With 5G, there’s little, if anything, one can do to protect himself from 5G frequencies. Even Faraday cage won’t stop 5G. Moving back to caves may be the only option.
Pharmacogenetics, the study of how people respond differently to drug therapy and vaccines based upon their genetic makeup or genes has finally accepted that people have unique responses to drugs.
The same goes for electrosensitivity- people respond differently to man-made electtromagnetic radiation/frequencies.
5G is not simply new generation of communication technology. It is a totally different animal. But Google, Facebook and alike suppress all information that contradicts 5G safety. The power behind it enormous.
Read stories of real people before calling it conspiracy.
wearetheevidence.org (We Are The Evidence, wireless technology advocacy group)
OMG, how did I know this would be Anthony Eden?!? Dummies.
5G is microwave and it is very dangerous. It is a public health hazard that causes cancer. Need proof, look at photos of trees that show the tree dead on the side next to the 5G tower source and still some leaves on the opposite side away from the 5G.
DO NOT allow 5G on our beautiful island.
A comment on this paragraph:
However, Anthony Eden (SAV) said that there was grave concern on social media about the 5G towers and asked the premier and his staff “to make sure we know what we getting into because it’s going to be like the cell phones and radiation… When the onslaught of brain tumours start to hit, you will wonder what happened.”
I’ve commented this before, and I need to say it again as a Caymanian Scientist. I would put my name down but I’m a civil servant.
Radiowaves are non-ionizing radiation. The most that will happen if powerful radiowaves /5G/wifi whatever are directed at you is a slight heating of the skin. Radiowaves won’t result in brain tumors and there is no credible evidence to confirm this statement by Eden.
Skin cancer/freckles like you see on Eden is caused by ionizing radiation. UV Rays are in this category and are at a significantly higher frequency than radiowaves. When you walk outside, the Sun hits you with actual cancer-causing radiation, yet we bathe in it. Why? Your skin tans as a byproduct of repairing the damage and to prevent future occurrence.
Read the work of Dr. Joel M. Moskowitz. Dr. Moskowitz is director of the Center for Family and Community Health in the School of Public Health at the University of California, Berkeley. He has been translating and disseminating the research on wireless radiation health effects since 2009 after he and his colleagues published a review paper that found long-term cell phone users were at greater risk of brain tumors. He is an unpaid advisor to the International EMF Scientist Appeal and Physicians for Safe Technology. Read his summary of 2019 on the issue of 5G radiation risks at https://blogs.scientificamerican.com/observations/we-have-no-reason-to-believe-5g-is-safe/
This is an opinion piece and is not endorsed by Scientific American…says it right at the bottom. It’s amazing how many people get their news from blogs and social media. If there is an issue with 5G I won’t be swayed by a blog post.
Counterargument from the same site:
https://blogs.scientificamerican.com/observations/dont-fall-prey-to-scaremongering-about-5g/
There are health risks related to 5G. The science proves this. I cannot believe CNS is stating as fact that there is no evidence of elevated health risks. Please do your research and stop misleading. Conspiracy theories aside, there are over 500 serious scientific papers evidencing risks related to 5G. See for instance this article that summarizes the issue at https://blogs.scientificamerican.com/observations/we-have-no-reason-to-believe-5g-is-safe/
Someone needs to tell Anthony that it is cell phone towers that are causing so many gays in Cayman. That will set him off again on another path of lunacy.
and keep your phone away from your private bits if you don’t want to be converted
There is plenty of evidence worldwide that proves 5G UNSAFE; in fact, 42 countries who have put a moratoreum on 5G until it is proven safe. Why should we further risk the health of our people gambling their lives for internet services that are not a necessity to life but a want, a greed for faster, more immediate. Isnt patience a virtue anymore. Didnt this virus prove our health a priority above all else?