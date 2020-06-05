5G conspiracy theories make their way to LA

(CNS): With one application from a new but unidentified company to roll out a 5G network in the Cayman Islands, Premier Alden McLaughlin was fending off questions in the Legislative Assembly on Monday about social media conspiracy theories. Although there is “no credible evidence” this technology is any more harmful than previous generations, some opposition MLAs want government to undertake an independent review of 5G. When Kenneth Bryan (GTC) asked the premier, whose ministry has responsibility for the telecoms regulator, OfReg, McLaughlin confirmed that one application had been made.

In response Bryan asked if the government planned to do any health and safety checks in light of the widespread, albeit unproven, concerns about the alleged dangers and health risks posed by the technology before any permission was granted. Bryan suggested that the conspiracy theories should be considered alongside the science because of the concerns people have about elevated radiation.

But the premier pointed out that the decisions made by the regulator were based on science, and while there were many conspiracy theories on social media without any evidence to support them, Cayman would be following the guidance of the relevant international bodies that have concluded that it is safe.

Nevertheless. he said he was aware that some people in other countries have become convinced, despite the lack of scientific evidence, that 5G is unsafe.

“OfReg is guided by international standards and scientific evidence,” McLaughlin said, as he listed the relevant institutes that guide the telecommunications sector and pointed out that there was no one here that could do a better job of reviewing the safety of this technology than those specialist organisations.

However, Anthony Eden (SAV) said that there was grave concern on social media about the 5G towers and asked the premier and his staff “to make sure we know what we getting into because it’s going to be like the cell phones and radiation… When the onslaught of brain tumours start to hit, you will wonder what happened.”

But the premier pointed out that the world is full of conspiracy theories and speculation.

“We have to operate on the basis of evidence, otherwise I think we would be so paralyzed by fear, we would not do anything in this world,” he said. “The office cannot legally or legitimately deny a licence to an applicant without good cause.”

He said that unless some new scientific evidence comes to light or there is a change to the international standards, “the licence process will proceed in the usual way”.

He pointed out that the World Health Organization is conducting a report on the effects of exposure to radio frequencies, which is due out in 2022, so if or when this or any other credible report provides evidence that 5G is harmful, OfReg would respond as it is obligated to do so in law.

“But as of now there is no credible evidence available in the world that 5G poses any danger or any greater danger than any other form of electronic communication,” McLaughlin added. He said in the absence of any evidence, then the licence would be considered in line with law.

However, Opposition Leader Arden McLean raised his concern that government was inviting another telecoms operator into the market when the existing providers were not able to offer the level of coverage in line with their licences.

But the premier said that he believed that another player might provide the motivation needed to the other firms to step up their game.