1,034 samples turn up 2 COVID-19 positives

Governor Martyn Roper at Friday’s press briefing

(CNS): Governor Martyn Roper said the Cayman Islands is one of the safest places in the world just now because “we have effectively created a safe bubble” from COVID-19. With 1,034 test results on Friday and just two asymptomatic positives samples, the country appears well placed to move towards Suppression Level 2 without causing a surge in the virus, provided people observe social distancing, wear masks and follow hygiene protocols.

The governor said that Cayman should be very proud of how it has handled the pandemic, becoming as one of the safest place in the world compared to other places around the world, such as Miami, which is expected to become the next epicentre in the US for this virus.

“We don’t have that here,” he said, referring to the ongoing surges in the US. “We have created a very safe bubble.”

The UK military assistance team that came here to help found that the government and public health responses has been “evidence based, credible and exceptionally well led”, Roper said, as he thanked everyone who had helped to get Cayman to this point.

But he urged people to develop good habits and discipline regarding social distancing and hygiene protocols, as Cayman moves towards tackling the next problem of reopening the borders. He said such habits would keep us safe from the virus.

Chief Medical Officer Dr John Lee said that 20,323 tests have now been completed in Cayman but he revealed that this is no longer a count of individuals. Since the screening began, some people, such as health workers, have been re-tested and the numbers have not been separated out. But he confirmed that multiple samples that may have been taken around the same time are not counted.

Following the release of information from the ESO and border control this week, it is estimated that the population now stands at around 59,000, which suggests that, even if some people have been tested twice, Cayman has still tested around one third of its entire population.

And as of Friday, 19 June, the running tally of positive cases in Cayman is just 195, and of those 143 people have recovered. Just two people have symptoms, one of whom is in hospital in stable condition. Another 47 people are asymptomatic and in isolation at home.

Dr Lee also revealed that, in line with the revised WHO guidelines, people who have tested positive but are asymptomatic and in isolation will now be tested after ten, rather than 14, days and will be released once they have two negative results.

Going forward, people isolating with symptoms will also will be required to remain isolated for ten days but must have three symptom-free days before they are retested and then will be released after two negative tests.

Given the increased interest in antibody testing, Dr Lee said that these tests are still relatively experimental and inconsistent. He warned that we still don’t know the full implications of the results of these test. However, the HSA has already started taking samples from their staff for the tests, which, he said, “were not perfect” but he would begin giving the results shortly.

The CMO explained that while a positive antibody test may imply a person could have immunity, there are still no scientific certainties. But there is likely to be an element of immunity, as we are not seeing high reinfection rates around the world from the virus.

“However, how long that immunity lasts and whether a positive IgG test means you are immune or not, those very basic questions we don’t know the answers to and don’t feel it can be used securely,” he added.

Dr Lee said that the idea of a immunity passport would not be something Cayman could rely on as a way of allowing in visitors.