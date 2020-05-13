WP holders not being forced to leave
(CNS): Work permit holders hanging on until their jobs return when lockdown lifts should not be afraid of seeking help from government if they need it because they will not be forced to leave. Government is keen for those in hospitality or whose jobs have definitely been lost to leave if flights can be arranged. But Premier Alden McLaughlin has said that foreigners are not being run away because the economy will need them here to help it recover.
Work permit holders who are not essential front-line workers, able to work from home or take care of themselves who have been unable to leave Cayman since the borders closed have been offered basic support by government if they make their case to the premier’s ministry.
Speaking at the COVID-19 briefing on Monday, McLaughlin said the government was still committed to helping people in these circumstances. And while he had no evidence, he said he was aware of anecdotal reports that some expatriate workers are afraid to ask for assistance because they think that if they do, government will insist that they leave Cayman, even if their jobs may be available once the economy re-opens.
“That is absolutely not the case,” the premier said. “If, when your company resumes business, your employer needs you and wants you back, fine. We know full well that the more people that there are here, the more demand there will be for goods and services and the better shape the local economy will be in.”
McLaughlin added, “If we completely deplete this population, it is going to be a bigger struggle for those of us that remain to carry on. So as long as you have a job that you can go back to, we want you to stay. We are not trying to run foreigners away.”
For those working in tourism and hospitality it may very well be a different matter. He said that had been a big concern because there will be little work in the sector for many months for anyone.
CNS has also received numerous messages about permit holders who expect that they will have a job when the economy re-opens but whose former employers have not been supporting them during the shutdown. As a result, there are now reports of dozens of permit holders ‘sofa-surfing’ or living in their cars, despite the curfews, who are also depending on local charities for food.
The non-profit sector is currently supporting many people, both locals who don’t qualify or who have been unable to get help from the Needs Assessment Unit as well as expats, as the economic realities of the health crisis roll on
Local restaurants and hotels are said to be making more than 500 meals a day. In addition, the new charity, Resilience Cayman, is handing out hundreds of supermarket vouchers and well established charities such as Meals on Wheels and the Cayman Food Bank are also believed to be pushed to their limits.
However, the hope is that over the next six weeks these people will be able to access their pension accounts, which will help ease the burden on both the NAU and local charities.
If Government isn’t going to tell them to leave then I will. I’ve got a loud speaker on my car and a hyphenated last name so I can drive as I please!
They are out of their minds. The devil makes work for idle hands, or so the saying goes. This is the opportunity to clean house, clear out the dross and assess who, and what, the country really needs.
I would’ve said I can’t believe they could be so reckless as to offer up a blank cheque, but unfortunately I can.
A work permit holder with no work is no longer a work permit holder. A lack of paid employment voids the permit. Just sayin.
The Premier says Work Permits are needed to rebuild the economy, BUT why is the Governors office saying Work Permits holders can NOT return to Cayman on emergency flights? Even when we own our home and have our jobs!
We are residence and have made the Islands our home. This needs to be answered!
I have no problem with my government helping someone who is legally here and in need of assistance. I am still paying my helper who is unable to come to my house to work because of the curfew, and I sympathise with anyone whose circumstances do not allow them to do the same. However, should anyone holding a permit for a worker try to take some of what government gives them, then there is penalty too harsh for that person. We all know that there are still people in Cayman who make their employees pay for the permits and/or make them work for free one day a week in return for taking out the permit, but such an act would be the lowest of the low.
Thank you for recognizing the hardships some of our our foreign workers go though for a chance to give their families a better life back home. Some fail to realize the sacrifices that many of our ‘dreamers’ go though to work here.
Territory- wise moods will change soon and Caymanians would be begging expats to return offering them more than they used to pay them. Mark my words.
Those who didn’t leave, don’t sell yourself short, you’ll be in high demand. Use it to your advantage.
Many Florida restaurants, for example, are closing because staff isn’t coming back.
Correction: territory-wide
Offensive language. Uncultured persons should seek assistance when found unable to express themselves intelligently. Give it some thought.
What are you talking about?
I suggest that you practice what you preach! You did not do a very good job of it.
Is government stupid??????
If there is no work they should have to leave period.
So what they can raise the duty again over night and not tell anyone!!!!!!!
So my health insurance should go up!!!!
I hope this article is joking.
I know we don’t have a bottomless pit of cash. Soooon finish. Then what????? So they with no job or illegals, etc.,, best go.
Please be quiet. Our Government is very able to do this if they have offered help. Either way money or not, the good Caymanian people are always willing to help those in need.
I’m pretty darned sure I read only about a week ago that the Premier stated that any work permit holders who had lost their jobs had no leave to remain on the island, were now regarded as ‘overstayers’ and should leave immediately during the amnesty.
After the amnesty they would be arrested and prosecuted for still being here without a job.
Now he wants them to stay? Jesus, these people are treated so damned badly, its any wonder they even want to stay. Threatened with prosecution one week, told they aren’t wanted, and then this week we don’t want you to leave because we need you to pay for Cayman’s recovery.
Stop misquoting. If anyone was an overstayer PRIOR to lockdown and Covid airport closures, they will be prosecuted if they did not take advantage of amnesty. Those who lost their jobs since these changes are those who the premier is saying have nothing to fear. Speak truth!
I stead of calling you an idiot. I will try to be patient and explain the difference between “overstayers” and those with a work permit who have lost their job. An overstayer is someone who no longer has a permit to legally work on the island or even be on island and is basically a squatter on the island. I think the WP without a job makes sense and if that doesn’t then you are an idiot.
He did not say that! Idiot, prove me wrong.
The message has always been: if you’re a WP holder in the tourism industry, for a business that has shuttered indefinitely, or closed down/out of business, then yeah, think seriously about getting home because those career opportunities are not coming back in 2020. Or if you have resources to stay until we cross this valley, you can gamble on a permit switch to something hiring, but it will be first crack to Caymanians. There was an amendment to specifically address leave of prosecution for over-staying. Pretty realistic and abnormally accommodating, I think.