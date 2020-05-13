WP holders not being forced to leave

Cayman Food Bank Operations Manager Phillip Hyre (left) and volunteer Alric Lindsay

(CNS): Work permit holders hanging on until their jobs return when lockdown lifts should not be afraid of seeking help from government if they need it because they will not be forced to leave. Government is keen for those in hospitality or whose jobs have definitely been lost to leave if flights can be arranged. But Premier Alden McLaughlin has said that foreigners are not being run away because the economy will need them here to help it recover.

Work permit holders who are not essential front-line workers, able to work from home or take care of themselves who have been unable to leave Cayman since the borders closed have been offered basic support by government if they make their case to the premier’s ministry.

Speaking at the COVID-19 briefing on Monday, McLaughlin said the government was still committed to helping people in these circumstances. And while he had no evidence, he said he was aware of anecdotal reports that some expatriate workers are afraid to ask for assistance because they think that if they do, government will insist that they leave Cayman, even if their jobs may be available once the economy re-opens.

“That is absolutely not the case,” the premier said. “If, when your company resumes business, your employer needs you and wants you back, fine. We know full well that the more people that there are here, the more demand there will be for goods and services and the better shape the local economy will be in.”

McLaughlin added, “If we completely deplete this population, it is going to be a bigger struggle for those of us that remain to carry on. So as long as you have a job that you can go back to, we want you to stay. We are not trying to run foreigners away.”

For those working in tourism and hospitality it may very well be a different matter. He said that had been a big concern because there will be little work in the sector for many months for anyone.

CNS has also received numerous messages about permit holders who expect that they will have a job when the economy re-opens but whose former employers have not been supporting them during the shutdown. As a result, there are now reports of dozens of permit holders ‘sofa-surfing’ or living in their cars, despite the curfews, who are also depending on local charities for food.

The non-profit sector is currently supporting many people, both locals who don’t qualify or who have been unable to get help from the Needs Assessment Unit as well as expats, as the economic realities of the health crisis roll on

Local restaurants and hotels are said to be making more than 500 meals a day. In addition, the new charity, Resilience Cayman, is handing out hundreds of supermarket vouchers and well established charities such as Meals on Wheels and the Cayman Food Bank are also believed to be pushed to their limits.

However, the hope is that over the next six weeks these people will be able to access their pension accounts, which will help ease the burden on both the NAU and local charities.