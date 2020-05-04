WORC tackling its work case by case

WORC Director Sharon Roulstone

(CNS): Measures taken to protect the Cayman Islands community from the COVID-19 pandemic have thrown up a variety of challenges for the relatively new Workforce Opportunities and Residency Cayman (WORC). As a result, the agency is working on a case by case basis as it tries to prioritise jobs for Caymanians, juggle the complex situation surrounding work permits, and deal with applications for residency and status, all while none of the boards are sitting.

WORC Director Sharon Roulstone said that their offices are closed and all staff members are working remotely. But many are facing their own challenges of home-schooling children and dealing with poor internet service, especially in the Eastern Districts. The difficulties were compounded by a delay in sourcing the equipment that staff need to effectively move the department to their homes.

With no boards working, just seven people are currently working on applications. But she said the team was still answering hundreds of daily enquiries, sometimes in the middle of the night, as well as processing the ongoing applications for permits and helping locals find work.

Roulstone said the team was making a gargantuan effort to deal with each case, and given the range of difficulties that have been presented, they are tackling many issues on their merit and trying to make decisions that help keep the country working.

“We are issuing three month temporary permits in most cases,” she said, explaining that this would help cover the current lockdown period and leave some time to regularise the situation once the the restrictions begin to be eased.

With so many questions coming into CNS and other media houses about a catalogue of issues surrounding the current labour force, Roulstone urged people to keep sending in their inquiries because they will get addressed, even if it’s not as quickly as people hoped.

But she was able to confirm a few general questions that have been arising, especially for work permit holders and residents, who still make up a significant part of the stalled workforce, and essential front-line workers, from supermarket cashiers to food delivery drivers.

Roulstone confirmed that permit holders and permanent residents who are still here and cannot leave can change their job designation and apply for work in a different field. She said Caymanians are being given priority on all jobs but that does not mean that expatriate workers, their dependents and permanent residents cannot apply for work or that employers cannot apply to change designations.

“Caymanian applications will come first in every instance,” Roulstone confirmed. “But each application will be considered on its merit and there is no lawful barrier to permit applications being made by potential employers for people who have been in different fields.”

She said that given the change in the type of workers now in demand, it was to be expected that job designations might need to change. Any expats in a position to do voluntary work can do so but they need to email WORC so that it can be noted on their file.

There is also no legal impediment to employers applying for shared and split permits to allow people put on part-time hours to work elsewhere.

There will be obvious concerns in the community that, at a time like this, foreign workers should not be getting work that locals could do. However, where there are gaps that Caymanians cannot fill, and given that many permit holders and residents cannot leave for one reason or another, it is better that they are able to support themselves.

Roulstone also urged residents who have reached the end of their term limit to make the application for permanent residency. She explained that the requirement for all the documents has been waived and the board is not meeting, so the process of considering the applications will not begin in earnest until they start again. But submitting the application and the fees prevents a person from falling foul of the law, she said.

Roulstone also said she would look into the issue for long-term residents who were in the process of making permanent residency applications who may now have lost their jobs. She said that as a lawyer, it seems very unfair for those who do have a chance of finding a new job post lockdown to be penalized, given that they are likely to have established a life here.

WORC has no plans to round up every permit holder in the database who has lost their job and try to make sure they leave on the airlift flights. Roulstone explained that WORC simply does not have the resources for such an exercise, and in any event, many of them may still be needed as the lockdown restrictions ease.

Roulstone pointed out that things are going to be very different in the immediate post-COVID economy, but that does not mean the country will not need support from expat workers. While the new system is expected to improve the situation for locals in their quest for work, ensure they are better protected in the workplace and not passed over for promotion, work permit holders will still be needed, even in this new scaled down economy.

Premier Alden McLaughlin has said on numerous occasions that the government is trying to help work permit holders without a job and no means to support themselves to leave. But the airlift arrangements, which are largely being coordinated by the governor’s office, remain fraught with challenges, given the airport closures around the world.

But McLaughlin has also warned that a significant loss of expat workers will compound the massive economic slump the country is going to face in the coming months, or even years. He pointed out that the more people who leave in the next few weeks, the fewer people will be here to support the rebuilding of local businesses when the economy begins to reopen.