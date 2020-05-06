Why Caymanians don’t seek work in tourism
Anon writes: Expat workers in the tourism industry are mainly here for a good time and not to make a fortune. They’re taking a ‘break’ from their real lives. They’re young and dumb like all young adults. For many it’s the first time they’ve lived away from their parents, just like so many other young adults in so many other countries – this isn’t just a Cayman problem.
The “divemasters” don’t care how much they earn as long as they can go to the bar that sells the cheapest beer, allows them to run a tab until they get paid and get drunk every night, turn up to work the next morning, have a shot from the dive tanks to sober up and take a bunch of old cruise shippers out to snorkel, and do it again tonight.
They’ll work for a pittance, live 10 to a house, turn up on time, aren’t scrolling through social media because they’re having the time of their lives and don’t want to be fired – they know there’s 12 more expats behind them that want that job.
So if you’re foolish enough to think just because the boat looks pretty and the divemasters are expats it’s safe and hunkydorey, think again. Half of them are still so drunk from the night before they can’t function properly never mind perform CPR!
The expats in the restaurants / hotels are split between those working their pants off to send money home, usually back of house, and others, usually front of house, that, like the “divemasters”, are here for a good time. To party, get drunk, do drugs, save enough for a trip home so they can tell everyone at home what a great life they have, post their fabulous life to IG – they’ve never made this much money in the lives!
Yes, they’re being paid a pittance but those 15% automatic gratuities and extra tips more than make up for the paltry hourly wage. They all turn up to work on time for the same reason as the divemasters. Many of them go home to property they’ve bought and paid for whilst living here.
So, when it all blew up in March and many were complaining they didn’t have enough money to pay rent or buy a ticket home isn’t because they didn’t earn enough over the partial high season, or were earning minimum wage, it’s because so many spent it on the good life banking on earning more over the remainder of the high season.
In the main this doesn’t apply to the back of house hospitality workers and domestics who are truly earning minimum wage with a very small cut of the automatic gratuity, who are here because they can make a better living and support their family back home.
Caymanians aren’t going to work these jobs for long, if at all, as they know the money isn’t enough to support a family, earn a living and have a mortgage in Cayman, and there’s no chance of moving up the ladder because there’s nowhere to go – the owners aren’t going anywhere when they’re making so much money off the backs of minimum wage earners that they can replace in a second. And who wants to be a divemaster, server, prep cook, domestic at the age of 40 earning minimum wage?
Expats are so much easier to fire, bully and to threaten with blackballing so they won’t get another job or work permit, and pay minimum wage. Many, many of the employers treating their employees like this are expats, who’ve circumvented the 60/40 stipulation through the loophole of advertising for a Caymanian partner/investor knowing that the average Caymanian doesn’t have that kind of money – it’s not all ‘fronting’.
And why would you work for someone whom you know has nothing but disdain for all things Cayman or Caymanian, makes no effort to integrate and are really only here because life is so much better than “at home”.
So, don’t fool yourself into thinking just because it’s expat, it’s better or safer.
This comment was written in response to Watersports operators should be Caymanian
Wow, what a sad individual. I know plenty of servers who own 1,2 or even 3 properties here. I myself bought and paid for a brand new 3 bedroom house in 12 years with just my wife ( who is also a server) living in it. Also managed this while taking 8 weeks vacation a year, so don’t say there’s no money to be made. Just don’t work for establishments with a high turnover over of staff, probably means it rubbish. Also, I believe I recently read an ad for a restaurant manager job at the Kimpton offering 100,000 p.a.As for all the drinking, I think it’s your own personal drinking that has addled your brain.
Your Anonymous View Point writer, has a very distorted impression of expatriate Dive Masters and restaurant Serving staff. I am in the business and would defend all my staff with my last cent if he could prove these nasty aspersions of them and the hard work they put into living here and enjoying the Islands
The piece has a ring of authenticity to it. A stereotype doesn’t have to hit 100% accuracy to ring true. For instance, I’m sure that sometime in the last 40+ years that I’ve had the good fortune to be acquainted with Cayman ways, that I have attended some wedding, funeral, or other island gathering that started at the scheduled time (although I can’t think of any) so the Cayman phrase “soon come” makes perfect sense to me.
No one should take this piece too much to heart. I will say this about expats, however. I don’t think that there is any town of 30,000 population in the USA, Britain, or anywhere else where the jobs requiring unusual talents and abilities are, or could be filled from such a small native born population. This is because for any trait, high cognition, great beauty, great athletic ability, high management skills, and so on, most people are average and below. A very small population can’t supply the number of unusually high end people in medicine, finance, law, and management that a “world class” type place needs to function. Cayman can’t be a center of finance, medicine, law, or high end tourism without expats. Saying this does not denigrate native Caymanians because the same is true of any other place with a 30,000 population.
I went to university overseas and earned a degree in hospitality. When I returned home to Cayman I started at the bottom and worked my ass off. I showed up to work on time every day and only took sick days when I genuinely needed them. Despite my efforts and commitment I saw less qualified expats offered positions of promotion ahead of me. So I went back to school and earned an accounting degree and changed careers.
I am one of many young Caymanians of my generation who this happened to. And in hindsight I thank god none of us work in that industry anymore because we’d all be out of work.
This might be one of the worst articles I have ever read! Bravo for putting out shit! Nicely done. Sounds like you were never invited to the party. And for good reason.
I guess CNS printed this because they presumed most readers would recognise it was written in the ‘tongue-in-cheek’ style. My my, looks like they were wrong with all the tirades on the posts here.
I know many expats and caymanians who made great money in the service industries when working as waiters, bar staff etc etc. Many of whom were able to buy there own home here aswell as ‘backhome’.
But the dive masters….hmmmm……none of them would be able to do that in all honesty. They are one cheap as chips group of bums as I’ve ever met anywhere.
Big generalization but doesn’t mean it doesn’t happen. We must remember that people can’t come here for the “Little Miami” life, if we don’t advertise as that. Second, with all the developments and continuous straying from the “Little island time forgot”, how can you only attack the people responding to those changes? You should also be attacking the people who have and continue to prostitute this country to the highest bidder instead of thinking of a strategic, long-term plan for the island. There are also the people/companies who are deceiving the government by saying their idea will “bring in tourism” in enormous amounts when in reality it’s about cheap labor, poor customer service, outrageous prices, and ‘donated’ land.
The statement “The expats …… are here for a good time. To party, get drunk, do drugs, save enough for a trip home so they can tell everyone at home what a great life they have, post their fabulous life to IG.” is a grave generalization of an entire group of people – people that Cayman also counts on to fuel the economy.
At the end of they day I’m not quite sure what the point of the article was except to bash the expats in tourism or maybe to scare Caymanians away from the industry – either way the article serves no purpose in our current situation.
Your article and viewpoint are simply insulting. I am in my 40’s and a teacher.My main reason to be here is to educate Caymanian children in the hope they don’t grow up to being as narrow minded and xenophobic as you. It’s a thankless and almost impossible task because of the lack of support from our extended team within the ministry. The job is also not helped by many, not all. Caymanian parents with the same view you have regarding expats. This means most kids have zero respect for their teachers as there are not too many Caymanian ones. There are not many Caymanian teachers as they more than likely didn’t listen at school. I work over 50 hours a week and was here for the long haul. The lack of respect from parents and leaders of government have me reconsidering this. It all boils down to respect for your fellow human, regardless of where they are from. If everyone shared your sense of entitlement then you may as well say that this island belongs to the British. I thought there might be a bit more harmony considering what is going on in the world right now but I guess some people are always going to be horrible.
Completely and utterly false. As an expat in a field that requires specific education and experience, caymanians don’t come near to being qualified, nor do most have even a shred of customer service capability.
I’ve started a life here and flourished. It’s sad that it takes a global pandemic for my family to make the tough decision to leave.
The generalizations, stigmas and false statements of this article are despicable.
Do not try to generalize a population that this island depends on in order to make a local population feel better or more entitled.
When the government runs this island into the ground because of fear, your entitled local population won’t be able to save you.
Sorry, bur I disagree on some points. There is PLENTY of money to be made in the hospitality industry as a server, bartender, and some back of house positions. There are also opportunities to move up in the hotels. I know this is fact b/c not only was this the case for myself, but for my Caymanian family members, and expat friends alike. There is a stigma that serving or bartending is not a “worthy of my time” job, but it’s really a shame b/c there is tons of easy money to be made! The auto grat turns the minimum wage job to a $20 a hour job, if not more than that, during high season. You really can’t lump everyone into one basket here.
I keep saying that Anon needs help and this article proves it. I have never read more rubbish in my life. Caymanians don’t be fooled by Anon. Is this a desperate attempt to keep Caymanians out of jobs?
Sounds like someone is writing from experience.
Not at all, they’re pulling your chain.
That’s a load of generalizations. I know many divemasters as well as bartenders who never took drugs and barely even drink! They just do it for the enjoyment or to earn extra cash while they’re young.
You’re right about the wage, the minimum wage on this island is crap and needs to be changed anyway. So before you keep blaming ex-pats for all of your problems look to your government that you keep electing.
And then those suffering from all this, are the ones in the back. They get nothing worth living off of “back home”, and in the country they’re working, they’re treated like dirt – because the labor is cheap, doesn’t mean they should be overworked right to their bone marrow. That they go back home with no will to do anything, because their old parents and families depend on that one single income, which is already stretched so thin by the time an amount is kept aside to actually live and eat on the Island, and the money is converted back home, taxes deducted, utilised by the family with mouths to feed, more bills and taxes to pay..
Literally nothing is left in hand by the end of the day.
It’s a shame if Caymanians only showed up to work ON TIME.
Understood proper customer service, they could be great servers making 100k/ year if they’re good, in a good spot.
They seem to actually understand what good customer service looks likes as the demand it for themselves so they should be able to figure out how to give it.
Break the stereotype Cayman. With this reset you can do it!
When did you ever see an advert for a server job accurately refer to the potential to earn 100K a year?
I think the beach servers at some of the big hotels were making close to that
Love that all you in support of this article are also anonymous. You feel good that you can hide behind a computer and hate on fellow humans. You are the worst kind of scum.
This article is the most hateful thing I’ve read in a long time. Especially during these times. Shame on you.
I would love to sit and chat with you about how false this article is. If you aren’t afraid to face me.
Signed,
A young Caymanian in hospitality with a family, a mortgage and love in my heart.
Come at me.
THANK YOU!
Signed a Not So Young Paper Caymanian here since the 80’s whose entire family has worked in tourism.
PS I’d better talk to my diver master dad who fed a whole family, came home every night, about his apparent drug and alcohol problem.
My GOSH the false generalizations in this article are shocking!!
What about all of the Caymanians CURRENTLY working in the tourism industry?? Bar tenders, servers, dive masters, dive /snorkel operators, fishing tour operators, pilots, flight attendants, airport workers…. this person needs to open their eyes a bit I think.
You mean to say you don’t know people the author describes? The kind who never get haircuts and can be found somewhere between Rackam’s and Calico’s on any given day?
You’re replying to insults and generalisations with insults and generalisations. “Come at me” plus “If you aren’t afraid to face me” is schoolyard posturing that makes your claim to have “love in my heart” sound like a bad joke. Rebut their claims with knowledge and information. Show people how they’re wrong. Don’t descend to their level.
Anon you nailed it right on the head. The truth is the truth.
Facts
Because there isn’t any.