Why Caymanians don’t seek work in tourism

Anon writes: Expat workers in the tourism industry are mainly here for a good time and not to make a fortune. They’re taking a ‘break’ from their real lives. They’re young and dumb like all young adults. For many it’s the first time they’ve lived away from their parents, just like so many other young adults in so many other countries – this isn’t just a Cayman problem.

The “divemasters” don’t care how much they earn as long as they can go to the bar that sells the cheapest beer, allows them to run a tab until they get paid and get drunk every night, turn up to work the next morning, have a shot from the dive tanks to sober up and take a bunch of old cruise shippers out to snorkel, and do it again tonight.

They’ll work for a pittance, live 10 to a house, turn up on time, aren’t scrolling through social media because they’re having the time of their lives and don’t want to be fired – they know there’s 12 more expats behind them that want that job.

So if you’re foolish enough to think just because the boat looks pretty and the divemasters are expats it’s safe and hunkydorey, think again. Half of them are still so drunk from the night before they can’t function properly never mind perform CPR!

The expats in the restaurants / hotels are split between those working their pants off to send money home, usually back of house, and others, usually front of house, that, like the “divemasters”, are here for a good time. To party, get drunk, do drugs, save enough for a trip home so they can tell everyone at home what a great life they have, post their fabulous life to IG – they’ve never made this much money in the lives!

Yes, they’re being paid a pittance but those 15% automatic gratuities and extra tips more than make up for the paltry hourly wage. They all turn up to work on time for the same reason as the divemasters. Many of them go home to property they’ve bought and paid for whilst living here.

So, when it all blew up in March and many were complaining they didn’t have enough money to pay rent or buy a ticket home isn’t because they didn’t earn enough over the partial high season, or were earning minimum wage, it’s because so many spent it on the good life banking on earning more over the remainder of the high season.

In the main this doesn’t apply to the back of house hospitality workers and domestics who are truly earning minimum wage with a very small cut of the automatic gratuity, who are here because they can make a better living and support their family back home.

Caymanians aren’t going to work these jobs for long, if at all, as they know the money isn’t enough to support a family, earn a living and have a mortgage in Cayman, and there’s no chance of moving up the ladder because there’s nowhere to go – the owners aren’t going anywhere when they’re making so much money off the backs of minimum wage earners that they can replace in a second. And who wants to be a divemaster, server, prep cook, domestic at the age of 40 earning minimum wage?

Expats are so much easier to fire, bully and to threaten with blackballing so they won’t get another job or work permit, and pay minimum wage. Many, many of the employers treating their employees like this are expats, who’ve circumvented the 60/40 stipulation through the loophole of advertising for a Caymanian partner/investor knowing that the average Caymanian doesn’t have that kind of money – it’s not all ‘fronting’.

And why would you work for someone whom you know has nothing but disdain for all things Cayman or Caymanian, makes no effort to integrate and are really only here because life is so much better than “at home”.

So, don’t fool yourself into thinking just because it’s expat, it’s better or safer.