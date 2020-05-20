WB man charged with GT burglary and assault

(CNS): A 27-year-old man of West Bay was charged on Monday in relation to an incident last week in George Town, where two men entered a residence on Whitman Seymour Drive, assaulted the occupant and stole a quantity of cash. Police said they responded to a report of the incident just after 4:30pm on Thursday, 14 May.

The suspect, who was arrested on suspicion of robbery and aggravated burglary, has been charged with robbery, assault ABH and common assault.

He appeared in court on Tuesday, 19 May, via video link, where he was granted bail to return on 12 June.