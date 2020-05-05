Watersports operators should be Caymanian
Winston McDermot writes: Don Fosters going out of business is just the tip of the iceberg and the virus was not the only cause. I predict many other watersports operators will follow suit and, likewise, it will not be the virus but our very own Cayman government being the cause.
Most of the Caymanian watersports operators I have spoken to recently have been on very thin ice financially for a while now. This is mainly due to limited customers and because business was spread too thin among too many operators. The government has been dishing out watersports licences indiscriminately to any and everyone who applied.
Who was responsible for that fiasco and why were Caymanians not always given the priority? I know of persons with residency and millions in the bank receiving licences. Others have Caymanians with two cents in their pocket and working for only a day’s salary claiming they are 60% owners and receive a licence. Come on now! How blatant can you be?
I suggest that, as soon as it is possible to do so, government should go through all current licences and carefully investigate and remove all the bad eggs. Watersports should, and must be, a 100% Caymanian business. Ultimately, no one else does watersports better than Caymanians.
The government must do all it can now to save the few watersports businesses still alive when this is all over. And ‘over’ will not be until a vaccination is developed, possibly sometime in the fall. By winter we may start see a few tourists arrive, the ones who can still afford to travel, as the US economy will be devastated by then.
Likewise, many cruise lines will be closed and the handful remaining will be struggling for years to come. We must continue to treat our foreign residents the best we possibly can. However, we cannot allow them to take bread off our plate either, while their pantry remains full.
To our politicians: our people must always be number one. Always.
Winston McDermot was a pioneer of the diving industry in the Cayman Islands, particularly in the Sister Islands. He is an International Scuba Diving Hall of Fame Honouree.
Just remember “Expats” your nothing more than a immigrant here.
And when us immigrants leave and take our businesses elsewhere, remember how you treated us.
apparently an immigrant with better jobs and pay than the locals? can’t figure out which side of the argument to be snarky from.
It is difficult to find an caymanian to invest a water-sport company here. That why many people use oversea investors or even selling the company to oversea investors. Believe me it is hard to find caymanian to work for us. It is so easy to find oversea workers and we pay more than minimum wage. I have seen few boats that owned by caymanians and their boating rules is lower than international boating rules. They are putting people lives at risk. How many boat captains do drink rum while on duty? How many people know how to do CPR/first aid?
Let me tell you a true story from a few years ago. Looking to book a Stingray city trip. Narrowed it down to 2 companies. One Caymanian owned and operated. One operated by permit holders.
Called and called the Caymanian one. No answer no returned calls. Called the permit holders operated one, answered on one ring took the booking.
Met the Caymanian owner by chance, little chit chat and it came up… “You should have used me because I’m Caymanian…” I tried. You didn’t answer, or return any calls. “But I’m Caymanian..” (until telepathy bookings are a thing I couldn’t book you). The REST OF THE WORLD works by you do it right and well you succeed, or you soon learn and adapt.
The ex pats had a hunger and were superb.
Let me tell you one more. A restaurant open for delivery during Covid-19. 16 employees, down to 12 (non Caymanian go home – we’ve had your money and permit fees now clear off). Of the 12 a Caymanian quit – all my friends are off and I wanna hang out with them. You have a job young man, you have income I’m sure the tips are generous and plenty. I’ll get another job… Hanging out surely breaches the orders in place.
Remove the chip from your shoulder this is 2020 not 1900!
Now to be blunt… Mario Rankine is making up stories…Mr Dart and Ms Oldie are donating millions to the island to help, at the same time. How can you argue that… Oh wait your are too busy putting your hand out to take from the non Caymanian (not Cayman really…). Let me ask Dwayne Seymour – does that answer your question, quoting the Bible to deflect from what is asked of you. Beaches closed after the camping weekend – why… Tents being pitched on the beaches… I’m guessing by no ex pats. I’ve seen ex pats blamed for the cost of water…
You want the ex pats to go home… They should and take Governor and Dr Lee with them. The ex pats working in finance, law, medical. Sure let’s go..The only 2 (Lee and Roper) that are holding this together, could you imagine them not there. You want the ex pats to go home stop taking the aid that the UK is sending. I give your island less than a year and it’ll be a shambles. No doubt the ex pats will be to blame, even if we aren’t here.
Fortunately the islands beauty and majority of people that stay here outweigh the sheer stupidity and prejudices instilled at a school level and right up into adulthood.
In the meantime, stay home, stay safe, all of you. One love.
Camping was not allowed at Easter, and the beaches were closed by Easter Monday.
Who shit in your cheerios?
Two things…
1st – Years ago I took my visitors on a Cayman owned catamaran snorkel/sandbar trip. Small lovey little cat. Three young Caymanian crew. They intended to run the motor the entire way to rush the trip. The smell was nauseating. I asked if we could not put the sails up. This seemed to embarrass them so they did. We went faster! It was fantastic. (people thanked me…)
Then out at the sandbar, they had no squid and argued amongst themselves over who had to get in with the tourists.
I found a small dried up piece of squid in the fridge and went in myself to try to bring the rays around. Only when the rays came did the crew finally get in to help…
2nd – You should do an FOI request asking how many watersports/snorkel companies are listed. You would be SHOCKED. It is no wonder that none of the regular companies are barely breaking even.
Seriously. There should be a LIMIT to how many operators are out here. Local and expat owned/runned
If this was correct, why is the Cayman taxi and bus system one of the most apalling services in the world? Most Cayman taxis I have ever gotten don;t obey the rules of the road, don’t know the way around the island, don;t indicate at roundabouts or use the inner most lane on a highway and price fix at rip off prices. And people want this model (Caymanian only) extended from taxis to watersports?
Well, there hasn’t been that many coronaviruses in the past (and no, there haven’t been 18 before Covid-19 as some people think – there are seven identified) and only three of them have scared people (the original SARS, MERS and this one). They were working on a vaccine after SARS, but work foolishly stopped because of funding when it was no longer thought an imminent threat. However, just because there hasn’t been a vaccine developed for coronavirus yet, doesn’t mean there can’t be one. NEVER has there been so much worldwide effort to create one as there is now and there probably will be a vaccine developed eventually. I do agree that, despite Trump’s assurances, it probably won’t be this year, but I’d be willing to bet there is one before the end of 2021.
I’ll take that bet.
is there somewhere to report unlicensed operators – especially ones that are not caymanian owned?
Unlicensed Operator (any industry) – report to the police, since a Law is being broken. (You could also report it to Dept. Commerce & Investment, who do the licencing and may have some authority over non-licencees.)
Because Governments rigging markets always turns out so well…
Watersports operators are struggling because Cruise ships take most of the money the Cruise Tourists pay to go on trips.
take away cruise ships, problem solved… oh wait
‘I suggest that, as soon as it is possible to do so, government should go through all current licences and carefully investigate and remove all the bad eggs. Watersports should, and must be, a 100% Caymanian business’.
Govt is already ahead of the game Mr McDermot, finally as promised, managed to get a real good grasp of the fiasco that’s been carrying on at Public Beach.
This post is great. It takes our mind off the pandemic and lets us all get back to the typical expat/Caymanian bashing that we all seemingly love so much. Thanks for throwing the “Caymanians are the best” argument out there when we really needed it, Winston!
Most of these comments read like a true foreigner wrote them. Since you’re all so bright and bring so much to the table, how about you tell us your name. I’d love to know who’s business I need to stop supporting.
We allow people to come here and speak ill of our people on a constant basis. Allow them to come and dictate our rules and regulations (yes some need to change but that’s not the point). We allow outsiders to come, not fully embrace the culture or community and then talk down to us.
I am not a second class citizen in my own country.
It is a fact that no one is better suited to talk about our history and culture than a Caymanian. It is a fact that no one is better suited to be on the water and giving tours than a Caymanian. We were born of the sea and if I had a penny for everytime I heard a expat give a tour with the wrong information I’d be rich. It is the same facts for any country you visit. Locals are the best ambassadors for their country.
The expats who truly succeed are those who embrace the place they’ve brought themselves to. But most of you are not going to do that because at the end of the day you’re only here for what Cayman can give to you. Money.
You tell us we’re prejudice, uneducated scum failing to see the massive plank in your eye.
I am not a second class citizen, especially not in my own country. I should not have to leave my place of birth to find work when our economy could provide it for me. I should not have to listen to prejudice being spouted from the mouths (or from keyboards) of expats who transplanted themselves here because they wanted to be here.
I am a minority in my own country who is not allowed to talk about the short comings of expats living here but I should grit my teeth and listen to all the asinine comments coming from them about us?! No suh, not today bobo.
Our country benefits greatly from outside workers, as do all countries and I’m not talking solely about labour I also mean their ideas and experiences. There will be some jobs there are no quailified Caymanians for and therefore an expat is needed. But if you all reading this can’t see the hatred that drips from a good majority of expats living here you’re blind. You think these expats make it easy for us to work alongside them? They’re condesending, rude, entitled and out for themselves and their own.
Rubbish.
9.40am I trust you embrace operators like Peter Milburn, foreign born but a standout operator over many decades. I don’t disagree that it would be nice to have most watersports businesses run by Caymanians, but expats will be needed to work the long hours at minimum wage to produce a worthwhile profit. To accuse us of calling you uneducated scum, when a number of your own comments show racist bias, rather spoils your commentary, yes there are a few bigots out there but they exist on both sides of the fence as with most countries with a large foreign born workforce.
If as Winston says you are all on thin ice at the moment, which is to be expected, maybe you can all call on Jon Jon to hold another Jingles competition for all your musical members with a mandatory cash stipend for everyone, in addition to the prize money.
Take note that that foreign born operators like Mr. Peter Milburn, came and assimilated quite nicely into caymanian society. Got his head down from out the gate and achieved much success in his career. He didn’t spend his time at the beach bar, drink in hand bashing locals as if that will bring any value to the situation. Its a fairly simple recipe that the modern age economic migrants can’t seem to grasp, hence their disdain and hatred towards caymanians when they arrive and can’t achieve the same material success(Legally at least) as their historical contemporaries.
“Tell us your name“…so we can coordinate the sabotage of your life, says “Fed up Caymanian” anonymously.
Born of the sea / Jamaica.
What nonsense. Utter crap. Bottom line again and again and again – in any business if we could find a caymanian that would work we would hire them. We are constantly hiring caymanians because we have to, NOT because they’re the best for the position. Then – again and again and again a majority of locals simply don’t work as hard as ex-pats or quit or don’t show up and expect to be paid and then when they are let go (after a long process) they cry that the owner is prejudiced. Absolute crap.
YOU need to wake and and acknowledge that many local attitudes towards hard work and success are simply not the same as much of the rest of the world. Perhaps you’ve never worked or lived outside of Cayman which would explain your naivety?
Fortunately there ARE some locals who were raised properly and have seen the outside world and understand that if you work hard and do well you will succeed instead of whining and crying racism and how the bad ex-pats exclude them after screwing up.
Do you really think an employer would rather pay thousands of dollars every year for a work permit holder vs hiring a local if the local would do the same quality work? Please – wake up! There is NO conspiracy – it is just as it looks – do the work and you will be hired.
As far as entitled??? Fed Up – you are beyond help if think every single employment law in Cayman is not geared towards entitling Caymanians. I have never seen a group of people with a greater sense of entitlement than Caymanians (except maybe Bermudians, sorry ‘Belongers’).
Fed Up – step outside your bubble and look at who’s doing the work here. Every single employer wants to hire the best person at a reasonable cost for the job every single time. If that person is Caymanian – then they hire the Caymanian. If its not, they look elsewhere and spend thousands more on a work permit. You should be focusing on teaching young caymanians about proper work efforts and what it means to be responsible and start out at the bottom and work their way up. Most of the local graduates show up half the time. Can you tell us how many ex-pats show up for work half the time and expect to be paid? That’s what entitlement is.
This is nonsense, as usual. The cycle goes like this: a couple of enterprising Caymanians create a business, like red sail. It does well financially by employing low-wage earners to operate it. They are usually young people – expats and Caymanians. Except the Caymanian workers never stay long because why should they work in the sun all day for minimum wage when they are the pure master race and should be working in an air-conditioned office? So over time the staff that stick around and rise through the ranks tend to be foreigners.
Then the Caymanian owners cash out by selling the business for $$ – the new owners might or might not be local, but the owners after that, or the next ones will eventually be foreign.
Then XXXXX blame “The Government” and claim that all businesses in a particular industry should be ring fenced and protected for, quote, “our people” who “must be number one. Always.” (shudder).
So how would that work Winston? Are you saying they can only employ Caymanians? To do that they will have to pay them a lot to compete with the other industries that need to load up on locals to get their business staffing plans approved. That’s a massive expense for the business, so the owners will make a lot less money.
Then when the owners come to sell the business and reap the reward of all their hard work, are you saying they can only sell to other Caymanians? That’s a pretty small market and they’ll make a lot less money. Plus the business will be a lot less profitable because they’ve had to employ Caymanians-only so they will be lucky to get back what they’ve put in. Which means the result of your policy is actually less money for Caymanians. How is that making sure “your people” are “number one”…..”Always”.
In fact what will happen is that waters ports will become so unattractive as a business that there won’t be any operators at all. And then people will probably moan that the “The Government” needs to do more to help the magnificent true born pure exalted Caymanians.
This entitled, unrealistic, racist attitude makes my skin crawl.
Good post. What these guys don’t realise is that by restricting businesses to 100% Caymanian ownership is their business will only ever be worth a fraction of what they think it is when they come to sell. In the mean time everyone suffers from the utter mediocrity and price gouging protectionism always brings. Taxi anyone?
Winston, the police, dci, and many other enforcement arms of government, refuse to treat fronting as the crime and money laundering that it is. That is part of the problem. It is one of the reasons so many view us as corrupt. Fronting is prevalent and there is no enforcement.
And who exactly does the “fronting”. Caymanians. Ergo your problem is with your own people. Stop blaming expats for everything.
The real problem is most have been brainwashed to believe that expatriates aren’t to blame for anything.. Like I’m gonna launder my own money….lol
“Ultimately, no one else does watersports better than Caymanians.” Exceptionalist nonsense! What is really being advocated is not quality, but the ability to restrict market forces to ensure that limited licence holders can extract oligopolistic profits while providing a second rate product.
How about helping support the small business with government grants. They will put 240 million in a dock no one wants but they won’t invest in their own people!?!?!
And government still spending millions appealing the court cruise dock decision, whilst government schools ask the public for money to feed the poor kids.
The culturally engrained xenophobia here is something you only see in Cayman, where the locals are so incredibly insecure that they constantly whine about needing to be protected from any competition by the government. They cry and whine about it constantly, but let’s be honest… If Caymanians had the skill and entrepreneurial spirit needed to be any good at business, then they would build successful businesses, just like everywhere else in the world. The Kirks and Thompsons of the world succeed because of their efforts and talent, not because of the government baby-bottle feed them. Protectionism is such a pathetic attitude.
It’s not just xenophobia. It’s also a distorted sense of ability, like the claim that Caymanians are the best seamen in the world.
Boy, you are so wrong! Protectionism is the norm in most places, especially in the Caribbean. The rest is wrong also, but if you actually believe what you stated, then it is pointless correcting you.
Have to agree with Rick. Protectionism is alive and well in North America too.
A gift and a curse that Cayman has is it is very easy to put Cayman under a microscope and analyze every aspect of life and business. In doing so, it is easier to see its flaws at times. If you applied the same microscopic focus anywhere else, you too would see the flaws but they are often hidden better due to sheer size and complexity.
I don’t agree with all of what Winston said but a lot of it rings true. One particular point is the value of Caymanians being on the front lines in tourism, and yes business owners too. When that occurs, there is an authenticity that can’t be fabricated.
There are a certain percentage of tourists, I have no idea what the accurate number is, who want to have the most authentic experience possible on their vacation by interacting with a Caymanian. This supports one of their core values of authenticity.
However, there are also a certain percentage of visitors who will feel as or more comfortable with having an expat guide their tour too. Familiarity may be more important to them. This is just human nature. Cayman serves both types as well as serves different values of many others.
In summary, a unique selling proposition for a destination could be having authentic interactions with locals in the watersports and dining experiences and you would be able to market specifically to those who value that.
We can’t undo the accommodation reality of that equation, again some people won’t care that they can’t stay in a hut on the beach, but they will be ecstatic about a tour lead or a meal prepared and served by a Caymanian.
My comments don’t address the realities of the competition for scarce Caymanian workers as they are attracted to other industries before tourism. And those challenges are real. However I have noticed a change over the past decade of more young Caymanians working and progressing up the ranks in tourism industry.
The CV19 reset may allow for further opportunities if there is significant contraction in the tourism industry as there appears to be. Let’s keep an open mind to ‘what could unfold’ as tourism recovers in the coming years.
Let’s be cautious and not let the ways of the past need be what defines the present and future.
It is definitely NOT something you only see in Cayman. I browse news articles from other Caribbean and quasi-Caribbean islands and often see similar rhetoric in the comments.
Thanks Winston you are correct but this applies to many other industries as well and should be addressed with urgency.
Best estimates on a widespread, available, and effective vaccine are sometime between 2021-2036. There are a couple hundred different candidate vaccines either in early clinical tinkering days, or about to begin phase one trials. Anyone thinking there is going to be a miracle working vaccine formulated, trialed, approved, manufactured, and distributed, by this fall, is frankly, living on another planet.
Too bad Ron Kipp isn’t around any longer to respond to this, especially the part about nobody doing watersports better than Caymanians. If you really want to complain about the state of watersports in Cayman, look no farther than what two Caymanians did with Red Sails Sports. It destroyed the competition with nary a Caymanian around – except for a few who got Status over the years. Why? Because those young guys and girls generally get paid peanuts these days and few Caymanians past the age of 25 will accept that.
Mr McDermot, read 7:49’s post over and over and over again. Just cause you don’t see or recognize the face of the business as Caymanian doesn’t mean its not Caymanian owned. Just look at XXXXX the entrepreneur……I mean the “fronter”. Maybe if Caymanians stopped ”fronting” you’re eyes would be full.
Red Sails Sports is a true Caymanian success story.
And yet owned and staffed by foreigners, many of whom do not live here?
So what are the managers of Red Sail suppose to do if Caymanians will not do the work that Canadians, Brits and South Africans will do?
How do they work on the boats if they don’t live here? They take a plane in from South Africa everyday? They must make great money on those sail boats.
What is great money to a South African is not great money to an entitled Caymanian.
Some people rather start off making $45,000 salary and get a 2.5% raise every year where others will start off making an hourly wage and work their way up to running or owning a company.
People make choices, if it were a problem, the government wouldn’t allow foreign workers, that work permit income would go away, and you would just pay taxes. Problem solved.
“Entitled Caymanian”? Really!? Weren’t the lot of you crying when the whole talk about taxing expats came up? Did you not feel entitled to not having to pay taxes because Caymanians would not have to pay?
In my own home I feel entitled to food in my fridge. Also, a stranger cannot come into my home and help himself to the food in my fridge. My point is, if Caymanians should not feel entitled to the opportunities their HOME has to offer, then what do you suggest they do? Just be quiet and allow you to call them entitled, when it is clear that most expats here are the ones that feel entitled to the home Caymanians share?
Next time you may want to add some facts as to what the average wage and cost of living is in South Africa. With an unemployment rate of 29%, and an average wage of USD$1,220 it’s no wonder South Africans run here for employment opportunities just like most other nationalities.
Entitled, or just knows they can get a ‘better’ job?
If I am Caymanian, and a ‘high quality’ employee, I can have my pick of several companies/careers to work for. Yes I may like the sea, but I could choose to work in an office more comfortably and make enough money to enjoy the sea on the weekend on my own boat. With a better pension at the end and a vacation package in the middle. Which should I choose?
This, here, is the false equivalency argument. Caymanians aren’t accepting jobs just because you think we have to accept them at the rate you want to underpay your staff. We’re accepting jobs where we get the best return for our work (and schooling). The problem the tourism industry (more than just watersports) has is those ‘good’ (entry level) jobs aren’t what you’re offering. So, as a young Caymanian who liked the sea, I took myself to a different career path and you’re complaining why I didn’t work for you for peanuts.
But all of this has sloughed away from the point of the original article, so lets drop it and get back to discussing the benefits and failures of corporate ownership controls. You may wish to look away from watersports and consider some of the discussions larger countries have had regarding the ownership of ‘critical infrastructure’ by non-national corporations. (Generally, if you want a free market, you have to take this risk, as others have pointed out. But you can try other protections, which is what Cayman did with decreasing effectiveness it seems.)
I agree but safety must be applied to these businesses and the safety or the guest that use them.
I would like to add that saying over is when a vaccine is developed should NOT be seen as the only way forward. This may never happen or maybe years and years away.
Stricter boarder control is very important as is pre screening before boarding flight Asian countries have been doing this for years time for all of us in the west to catch up.
Governments around the world should NOT be putting all of their eggs in one basked and waiting for a vaccine you mast have a second option, this is the advice of a lot of the worlds scientists.
The best person for YOUR watersport business is Caymanian. Just being Caymanian does not make you better at anything. Look at your leadership. Look at Cayman airways and the Turtle center. Look at Caymanian run schools. Look at your speaker of the house and your health minister. If that does not clear this up then nothing will. Caymanian run usually means losing money, poorer standards and tax payer funded bailouts. Now I am sure that there are very good, and very professional Caymanians but Saying that Caymanians are the best at anything because they are Caymanian is a joke.
Exactly – although I agree Caymanians should have first consideration I also think hiring should be based on competency, not nepotism or entitlement. If you’re the best for the job, you should get the job.
Agree 100%. We need to take this opportunity to reset our tourism product and to strictly limit watersports providers and capacity at sites like starfish point and stingray sandbar.
CIG should also take this opportunity to fix the mess they created at public beach by strictly limiting vendors and to give the beach back to the public.
I don’t understand why we would need a tourism product that requires us to import foreign labor to serve visitors. Who benefits?
We import foreign labor because Caymanians will not do the tourism jobs available.
Nail. Head
Funny how Caymanians won’t do the “jobs” of a tourism industry that caymanians and only caymanians developed in the first place. An industry that has provided for so many that drifted to these shores to benefit after the fact.
100% Caymanian? Does this have to include dive instructors etc? Because i know for a fact that we don’t have the numbers of Caymanians with dive instructor certification. Most instructors are expats and do a great job teaching diving. I’m not disagreeing that Caymanias should get priority if they have the qualifications but I think you’ll find it difficult to fill all the positions required in the water sports industry with locals.
Yours truly a born and bread Caymanian.
Not diving, It’s not the stuff these type Caymanians want.
Water sports was an integral part of the high school PE program on Cayman Brac for a number of years, producing dive masters who are revered by tourists. It was scratched from the program when CXC took over. Also, when Winston ran the business on Cayman Brac, he hired almost strictly Caymanians. Tourists still ask for them. I for one, would not want to go to Italy and have a Caymanian be my guide at the Coluseum. I’m with you here.
Then I would consider you guys start pressing your government to actually treat the public school system like the pandemic it is. Quality of educated children and teenagers that are coming out of there it’s abysmal. Not to mention the fact that I would rather have an ex pat who took the PR test leading tours over most of the next generation. That’s sad.
The problem lies in your ignorance that no one does anything better than Caymanians.
Three comments on a thought provoking article:
(1) The Government needs to play a greater role in order to reduce the leverage the cruise ships have over local operators. Equally the local operators to organise themselves to collectively negotiate with the cruise ships on basic terms. Otherwise, the race to the bottom will continue.
(2) Like the telecoms and utilities sectors, operator licenses should be restricted only to ensure economic and environmental sustainability. The regulation of this sector should fall under OfReg. (But a far better functioning OfReg).
(3) Requiring 100% Caymanian ownership will send hugely negative “warning” signs to the investment community across many sectors not just investors in watersports. This would undermine foreign inward investment at a time when its greatly needed. Any such requirement would be very short sighted.
Ludicrous that scuba diving operations and instructors should be totally Caymanian. For years, Caymanians have had many opportunities to become scuba diving instructors and to learn the business, but they have simply not taken up the opportunities.
The question to Mr. McDermot is why have more Caymanians not learned scuba diving and become instructors?
What are the barriers to Caymanians in this watersports sector?
Low pay and high danger. No benefits worth the risks.
Rick, High danger? Yes, high danger from a good day’s work.
I don’t know about “high” but there is danger in diving and there is serious danger in being exposed to UV rays every day all day long.
11:25 Not to mention the impact of all the apres-dive activities 😉 I’ve been around long enough to remember the staff at Parrot’s Landing hitting the Seaview bar after work. Man, those were good times!
#1 barrier is I don’t want to work in the hot sun for peanuts a day.
Exactly. And I don’t blame you. But then Caymanians can’t turn around and complain that the industry is overrun with expats. Until sometime in the ’90s, watersports used to pay decent money and the standard here was among the best in the world. Then Red Sails realized it could hire capable young expats from South Africa, Down Under and the UK and pay them peanuts just because of the allure of working in the industry in the Cayman Islands. It completely blew the business model for the local industry and made watersports less safe generally here, but make no mistake, the Caymanian owners made TONS of money.
Yeah, let those Brits and Canadians do that work for peanuts.
I want to clear something up. There is nothing that suggests that a vaccine will be developed by fall or a least be deployed in any meaningful way. If we can accept that we do not know when or if a vaccine will be developed we can bring to look at a plan.
Anyone like to take a guess how many vaccines have been found for the many other Coronaviruses before COVID-19.
Anyone?
None. Nada. Zilch.
Perhaps Alden should be told.