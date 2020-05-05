Watersports operators should be Caymanian

Winston McDermot writes: Don Fosters going out of business is just the tip of the iceberg and the virus was not the only cause. I predict many other watersports operators will follow suit and, likewise, it will not be the virus but our very own Cayman government being the cause.

Most of the Caymanian watersports operators I have spoken to recently have been on very thin ice financially for a while now. This is mainly due to limited customers and because business was spread too thin among too many operators. The government has been dishing out watersports licences indiscriminately to any and everyone who applied.

Who was responsible for that fiasco and why were Caymanians not always given the priority? I know of persons with residency and millions in the bank receiving licences. Others have Caymanians with two cents in their pocket and working for only a day’s salary claiming they are 60% owners and receive a licence. Come on now! How blatant can you be?

I suggest that, as soon as it is possible to do so, government should go through all current licences and carefully investigate and remove all the bad eggs. Watersports should, and must be, a 100% Caymanian business. Ultimately, no one else does watersports better than Caymanians.

The government must do all it can now to save the few watersports businesses still alive when this is all over. And ‘over’ will not be until a vaccination is developed, possibly sometime in the fall. By winter we may start see a few tourists arrive, the ones who can still afford to travel, as the US economy will be devastated by then.

Likewise, many cruise lines will be closed and the handful remaining will be struggling for years to come. We must continue to treat our foreign residents the best we possibly can. However, we cannot allow them to take bread off our plate either, while their pantry remains full.

To our politicians: our people must always be number one. Always.