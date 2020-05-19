Two more supermarket workers test positive

(CNS): Foster’s has become the third supermarket brand on Grand Cayman where staff have tested positive for COVID-19. In a release Monday night, a spokesperson for the Foster’s chain said that the Health Services Authority had confirmed that two workers from the branch in West Bay, Foster’s Republix, were positive for the disease. They are asymptomatic and were tested as part of the general testing of front-line staff.

This brings the total number of supermarket staff who have tested positive to six, all within the last ten days. On Friday 8 May, Kirk Market revealed that three of its staff were positive and they were closing the store the next day to sanitize it. Then, just four days later on 12 May, Cost-U-Less announced that one person working at the store was positive.

It appears that Foster’s, like Cost-U-Less, is sanitizing the affected store overnight and it will be open tomorrow. According to the release, the office of the chief medical officer has said that customers shopping at Foster’s Republix are considered to be at a very low risk of exposure and the products sold at the store do not represent a risk to customers.

A spokesperson said that the store in West Bay completed a risk assessment of the infected staff member’s work areas and is performing disinfection-level cleaning this evening in accordance with suggestions from the Cayman Islands Government and published guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in the US.

The two infected staff members are now in isolation. Contact tracing is being carried out and anyone who worked closely with them in the last seven days is following contact tracing guidelines set out by the CIG,

Foster’s said they implemented a heightened sanitation programme throughout their stores, which included sanitizing high touch-point surfaces, sanitizing cart handles before and after each use, and sanitizing registers every 20 minutes.

They have also installed plexiglass protectors at each register, marked suggested social distance on floors and creating a Security & Sanitation team in each location to enforce sanitation policies and perform assessments throughout the day, to focus on the health and safety of our team, customers and community.

After learning of the positive cases, an outside janitorial service was called in to Foster’s Republix to carry out additional sanitation measures using electrostatic sanitation systems throughout the store.

In accordance with company policy, the affected employees will be taken care of during the quarantine period and upon their return to work, Foster’s said.

“At Foster’s and Priced Right, the health and well-being of our team, our customers, and the community remains our top priority,” said Julian Foster, Marketing Senior Manager. “We’ve taken every step possible to ensure Foster’s Republix continues to provide a safe and happy shopping and working environment. We are thinking of our team members and their families during this time.”