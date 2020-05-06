Two front-liners positive for COVID-19

CMO Dr John Lee at Tuesday’s press briefing

(CNS): Two people in public facing jobs have tested positive for COVID-19, as well as a third sample from a contact of a previous positive patient. The three positives were from the batch of 224 tests results reported by Chief Medical Officer Dr John Lee on Tuesday. Giving his usual daily update on testing, the CMO confirmed the two positive screening samples were not healthcare workers but in other front-line jobs and had acquired the virus in the community.

Dr Lee said the continued presence of the virus in the wider community was why any re-opening on Grand Cayman must be phased so the authorities can measure any significant resurfacing. But increased testing would inform further decisions.

The CMO explained that these latest community acquired cases of coronavirus would not necessarily derail the phased re-opening. He said that would depend on the number of positives that turn up over the coming weeks in relation to the number of tests that are negative. He said the screening tests allows for the removal of those who are positive from the front-line into isolation and for their contacts to be traced.

But given their public facing roles, that could prove more difficult.

While the results were, as Governor Martyn Roper said, of concern, they were not unexpected as the test numbers continue to ramp up. Cayman has now tested over 2,750 people, with 78 positive cases. Dr Lee also revealed a significant increase in those who have now formally recovered from the virus, which was up from ten yesterday to 30 today.

There are now 45 active cases of the virus but 35 are asymptomatic and just eight people in isolation or quarantine who still have symptoms. The two positive patients in hospital at Heath City Cayman Islands are both suffering from other health problems but not with the virus.

Dr Lee said that a decision had been made to release some of the ‘long stayers’ from the government’s quarantine facilities despite problems achieving a fully negative test. He said that following discussions with officials from Public Health England, and weighing concerns about their mental health and being over cautious when it is unlikely that they are still infectious, they were released.

Dr Lee said in each case the patient’s viral load was exceptionally low and they had been quarantined for weeks, well over the recommended 14 day isolation period.

Hazard Management Cayman Islands Director Danielle Coleman confirmed that 365 people have passed through the five government quarantine facilities since they opened and they are currently housing 125 people, including the 12 military personnel from the UK.