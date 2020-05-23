Two cops test positive for COVID-19

Police Commissioner Derek Byrne

(CNS): Two Royal Cayman Island Police Service (RCIPS) officers have tested positive for the coronavirus, but are both asymptomatic and are in isolation, the RCIPS revealed Friday evening, 22 May. The police said that the testing of these officers was part of the government’s screening programme for front-line workers across the public and private sectors, which included uniformed and civilian RCIPS personnel.

“Following news of the positive results we have worked closely with the Public Health Department to facilitate their usual investigations including risk assessment and contact tracing,” said Police Commissioner Derek Byrne. “Our ultimate goal is to ensure that we remain ready to serve and protect the people of the Cayman Islands.”

CoP Byrne said that since the beginning of the pandemic all uniformed police officers had been required to wear and use personal protective equipment (PPE).

“This is something that we are reinforcing as this situation develops,” he said. “In addition we have implemented daily sanitisation protocols through our building janitorial functions and fleet management services. The health and well-being of our personnel remain of utmost importance and we thank Public Health for their work and guidance in assisting us.”

The Commissioner added that all spaces have been robustly sanitised in the department where the officers who received the positive results are employed.

He said that social distancing protocols are also being strictly enforced across the RCIPS to reduce the chance for the viral infection to spread. In addition, staff who worked closely with the COVID-positive officers in the last three days have been recommended for testing.