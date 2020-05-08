Tourism plan coming, claims minister
(CNS): Cabinet will be issuing a formal order shortly that Cayman airports and ports will be closed until 31 August. But officials have all indicated this is unlikely to mean the borders will be opening the next day. At the press briefing on Thursday Tourism Minister Moses Kirkconnell failed to send a clear message to cruise lines not to book people on ‘ghost cruises’ that call here, he did say a national plan for the tourism sector would be published soon.
Joining the panel via Zoom at the daily update, Kirkconnell confirmed that the Cabinet paper was sent out Thursday confirming that the cruise port will not be open to cruise lines until 1 September, based on what “we have just passed”, but it will be reviewed again.
Asked about cruise lines using the official dates as a way to sell cruises for this year, despite the fact that they are unlikely to be able to call at the ports they indicate, the minister did not say that they should not be doing that. But he said he didn’t think we would be seeing cruise ships here this year.
“The cruise business itself is extremely fluid,” Kirkconnell said. “I don’t think that we are going to see cruise vessels back in Grand Cayman for the second, third quarter or forth quarter, to be quite honest. We will continue to dialogue and see what’s the best for our tourism industry and product. We are happy where we are… in the process now of putting our medium-term and long-term plan together for tourism itself, which we will bring to the country.”
He said this would involve the total package of incentives, re-training and the possible opportunities now.
The minister claimed tourism was at “the end of its free-fall”, with more than 90% of it gone, but now “we are starting to build it back”.
The minister said there were no short-term fixes to the loss of tourism, but as the country moves towards the re-opening of the local economy it would open opportunities for the tourism sector. Although the last part of the economy to recover, tourism can come back in part with ‘staycations’, which he predicted would “become huge”, as well as the restaurant sector.
Kirkconnell said that Cayman Brac and Little Cayman, which are opening ahead of Grand Cayman, were preparing for when we are over the coronavirus and could begin to promote domestic tourism.
But he warned that in the main, tourism was not going to recover until the world recovers around us, as he pointed to the challenges surrounding the airline and cruise industries. “We are doing everything we can to build this country back better than it was,” he said, as he spoke about the need to help businesses re-invent themselves.
Meanwhile, as the cruise sector is on the verge of completely sinking, some companies are still selling ‘ghost cruises’ that they know will not exist in order to address their dire cash flow problems. But the sector is facing a very uncertain future, even if the tourism sector begins to recover sooner than expected.
The cruise industry has been hit by the economic impact of the collapse of tourism, as well as the behaviour of some companies in the face of the virus outbreaks on its vessels. Often now described as ‘floating Petri dishes’, as COVID-19 is not the first disease that has impacted the sector, this, combined with the growing backlash over their impact on ports of call, the poor environmental record, abuse of workers and use of flags of convenience, has hit the industry hard.
Miami-based Norwegian Cruise Line, one of world’s the biggest cruise companies, warned this week that the company could go out of business and most of the other leading cruise lines, including Carnival and Royal Caribbean, the two companies that were set to be involved in the ill fated cruise project here, are also both in dire financial circumstances and facing an uncertain future.
See Thursday’s press briefing on CIGTV below, starting with the CNS question to the tourism minister:
Carnival is currently advertising 28 cruises calling on Cayman for August onwards. We should be stopping them from advertising and taking money from people for visits to Cayman that are not going to take place. They shouldn’t be advertising any ship calling here until notified by CIG that we are open for business again. Allowing them to fluke customers in our name will not be good for our reputation. They’ve already done enough damage .
just one to be singled out amongst more Ministerial folly.
‘Kirkconnell said that Cayman Brac and Little Cayman, which are opening ahead of Grand Cayman, were preparing for when we are over the coronavirus and could begin to promote domestic tourism.‘
I’m interested Mr Kirkconnell, what is it that they’re doing; consolidating bulk orders of temp guns and antibody tests in case any asymptomatic Grand Cayman residents might jump on a Twin Otter undetected ? Nobody is going anywhere as financial decimation sets in, – a real plan is needed, not some reappropriated cruise pier rhetoric to appease a population in livelihood limbo. Get real help if you need it.
Cool, I would love to spend more time in sister islands.
Closing the airport until September?!! You’ve got to be kidding? How can you know now, four months from then, what the situation will be like. You don’t even know what the situation will be like four weeks from now, let alone four months. I can see limiting the cruise ships, since that’s a ton of different people spreading their germs every day, but I can’t see how land visitors, especially those with their own or rental properties, are a problem. Much smaller numbers and the airlines can be told to screen passengers for illness or contact with someone ill at the other end. It’s very short-sighted to cut off all sources of outside revenue for an entire country for that long a time.
A country or region’s “Active Cases” chart needs to flatten and then taper dramatically to demonstrate the suppression efforts have been successful. New Zealand’s chart is a beautiful textbook parabola. Our recoveries are finally moving us there. Looking elsewhere, some of the tourism market “Active Cases” charts resemble a Saturn rocket flight path switching to second stage burn. Give our provincial bureaucrats some time. Looking at limited containment elsewhere, we can certainly deduce that no travel is happening for months.
I must have missed something. While I accept that easing the curfew restrictions will promote more local economic activity, I don’t see how “staycations” or any similar activity will have an appreciable impact on those businesses that rely on tourists for their survival. Additionally, most of the residents that I speak with are concerned about their own jobs and an uncertain future. These people will not be spending their money going to restaurants or doing other activities that are not deemed essential.
I really look forward to seeing the national plan for the tourism sector.
Is the official message, we will stay closed to the rest of the world until the globe is free and clear of coronavirus?….lol…
“Although the last part of the economy to recover, tourism can come back in part with ‘staycations’, which he predicted would “become huge”.
Lol- who is going to take a staycation in a massive recession? I can go to the beach soon and they will not be jam packed with tourists. After that I can go home and have all my conveniences.
You may get a few weekend stays but the hotels will still be barren during the week. Best to turn off the lights and come back when the government has pulled its head out of their backsides.
This just proves the government and the think tank are out to lunch.