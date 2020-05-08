Tourism plan coming, claims minister

Tourism Minister Moses Kirkconnell at Thursday’s press briefing via Zoom

(CNS): Cabinet will be issuing a formal order shortly that Cayman airports and ports will be closed until 31 August. But officials have all indicated this is unlikely to mean the borders will be opening the next day. At the press briefing on Thursday Tourism Minister Moses Kirkconnell failed to send a clear message to cruise lines not to book people on ‘ghost cruises’ that call here, he did say a national plan for the tourism sector would be published soon.

Joining the panel via Zoom at the daily update, Kirkconnell confirmed that the Cabinet paper was sent out Thursday confirming that the cruise port will not be open to cruise lines until 1 September, based on what “we have just passed”, but it will be reviewed again.

Asked about cruise lines using the official dates as a way to sell cruises for this year, despite the fact that they are unlikely to be able to call at the ports they indicate, the minister did not say that they should not be doing that. But he said he didn’t think we would be seeing cruise ships here this year.

“The cruise business itself is extremely fluid,” Kirkconnell said. “I don’t think that we are going to see cruise vessels back in Grand Cayman for the second, third quarter or forth quarter, to be quite honest. We will continue to dialogue and see what’s the best for our tourism industry and product. We are happy where we are… in the process now of putting our medium-term and long-term plan together for tourism itself, which we will bring to the country.”

He said this would involve the total package of incentives, re-training and the possible opportunities now.

The minister claimed tourism was at “the end of its free-fall”, with more than 90% of it gone, but now “we are starting to build it back”.

The minister said there were no short-term fixes to the loss of tourism, but as the country moves towards the re-opening of the local economy it would open opportunities for the tourism sector. Although the last part of the economy to recover, tourism can come back in part with ‘staycations’, which he predicted would “become huge”, as well as the restaurant sector.

Kirkconnell said that Cayman Brac and Little Cayman, which are opening ahead of Grand Cayman, were preparing for when we are over the coronavirus and could begin to promote domestic tourism.

But he warned that in the main, tourism was not going to recover until the world recovers around us, as he pointed to the challenges surrounding the airline and cruise industries. “We are doing everything we can to build this country back better than it was,” he said, as he spoke about the need to help businesses re-invent themselves.

Meanwhile, as the cruise sector is on the verge of completely sinking, some companies are still selling ‘ghost cruises’ that they know will not exist in order to address their dire cash flow problems. But the sector is facing a very uncertain future, even if the tourism sector begins to recover sooner than expected.

The cruise industry has been hit by the economic impact of the collapse of tourism, as well as the behaviour of some companies in the face of the virus outbreaks on its vessels. Often now described as ‘floating Petri dishes’, as COVID-19 is not the first disease that has impacted the sector, this, combined with the growing backlash over their impact on ports of call, the poor environmental record, abuse of workers and use of flags of convenience, has hit the industry hard.

Miami-based Norwegian Cruise Line, one of world’s the biggest cruise companies, warned this week that the company could go out of business and most of the other leading cruise lines, including Carnival and Royal Caribbean, the two companies that were set to be involved in the ill fated cruise project here, are also both in dire financial circumstances and facing an uncertain future.