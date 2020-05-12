Teenager charged over church break-in

(CNS): A 19-year-old man from East End has been charged with attempted burglary, criminal trespass and breach of curfew over a break-in at a church hall on Bodden Town Road on Friday evening. Police had been called to the location around 8pm when a burglary was said to be in progress. When officers arrived the suspect ran off but he was caught after officers gave chase.

The teenager was charged Sunday morning and was expected to appear in court today on Monday via video link.