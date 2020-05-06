Suspect ganja dealers arrested

(CNS): Four people who were believed to be smoking ganja at an address in George Town on Monday have been arrested on suspicion of drug dealing. The group of men and women were spotted by police at around 2:40pm on 4 May. The officers had responded to reports of people congregating and consuming drugs at the location and detected the strong scent of ganja.

Using the Misuse of Drugs Law, the officers searched the four suspects and found 23 small packets of suspected ganja and one ganja cigarette. They arrested a 23-year-old woman from Bodden Town and three men, all from George Town, aged 29, 23, and 22, on suspicion of consumption of ganja, possession of ganja, and possession of ganja with intent to supply.

All four have been granted bail as investigations continue, the RCIPS said.