Cayman Islands courts, Grand Cayman

(CNS): A 43-year-old man from George Town has been charged with two burglaries, theft, damage to property and breach of curfew in relation to a break-in at a bar on Mary Street on Sunday, 17 May, and at a restaurant on Eastern Avenue on Thursday, 21 May, both in central George Town. He was arrested Friday and charged Monday, when he appeared before the court via video link. He was remanded in custody until 9 June.