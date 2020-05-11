Stolen tools seized during police search

(CNS): Police are hoping to find the owners of a number of electrical tools they believe were stolen, which were recovered by officers during a search earlier this month. The RCIPS is inviting members of the public to view the items on its website here. Anyone who has been the victim of a power tool theft or burglary is asked to take a look and contact the police if they believe it is their missing property.

Anyone who requires a closer look at the items should contact A/DS 198 Mendez at 916-1621 between the hours of 9am and 7pm.

Anyone wanting to claim any items will be required to present proof of ownership, which can include pictures, receipts or serial numbers or any specific description which would identify the item. Anyone who has information about these items and their rightful owners should contact the officer mentioned above.

Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or the police website. Tips can also be submitted anonymously via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online.