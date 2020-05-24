Speaker still directing parliament

Speaker McKeeva Bush

(CNS): Despite being on a leave of absence from his post as speaker of the Legislative Assembly, McKeeva Bush (WBW) still appears to be pulling the levers of the country’s parliament. Bush, who is facing charges relating to a violent assault at a Seven Mile beach bar on a female manager, has not presided over the last two House meetings but is still doing the job from behind the scenes.

And questions about his status are not likely to be discussed anytime soon.

Premier Alden McLaughlin confirmed recently that Bush still held the post but he was not presiding over parliament and would not do so until his criminal case had been addressed. These means that a number of issues will not be addressed until after the charges against him have been settled.

These include questions about the parameters of the speaker’s absence, its constitutionality, and when the LA can debate a no confidence motion to oust the veteran politician from the prestigious post if he does not resign.

Bush’s status has been questioned because the post is voted on by the whole parliament. While it was offered to him as part of a deal to create the current coalition government, it was not official until the Legislative Assembly elected him into office.

Therefore, the only way to remove him from office now, as he faces charges that have created public outrage, is through a vote of no confidence, which could be brought by any member, including the premier, who has chosen not to do so.

Bush was expected in Summary Court on Friday, 15 May, to answer the charges but CNS understands the case was adjourned until June. Just days earlier, during the second LA session since the COVID-19 lockdown, the premier said that the issues surrounding the speaker, including any no confidence motion, could not be dealt with in parliament, as he referred to the sub judice status of the case.

But concerns were raised by Opposition Leader Arden McLean, which lead to revelations that the business paper for that meeting and the directions for the sitting were issued by Bush and not the newly elected deputy speaker, Barbara Conolly.

This demonstrated that the speaker is still effectively in charge of the parliament, even though he is supposed to be taking a leave of absence to deal with the issues of grief and alcohol abuse that he said had not been dealt with following the death of his daughter and were impacting his behaviour.

Given the backlog in the courts and the ability of a well-defended politician like Bush to push their case back, his position may not be addressed until parliament is suspended before the May 2021 General Election.