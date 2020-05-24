Speaker still directing parliament
(CNS): Despite being on a leave of absence from his post as speaker of the Legislative Assembly, McKeeva Bush (WBW) still appears to be pulling the levers of the country’s parliament. Bush, who is facing charges relating to a violent assault at a Seven Mile beach bar on a female manager, has not presided over the last two House meetings but is still doing the job from behind the scenes.
And questions about his status are not likely to be discussed anytime soon.
Premier Alden McLaughlin confirmed recently that Bush still held the post but he was not presiding over parliament and would not do so until his criminal case had been addressed. These means that a number of issues will not be addressed until after the charges against him have been settled.
These include questions about the parameters of the speaker’s absence, its constitutionality, and when the LA can debate a no confidence motion to oust the veteran politician from the prestigious post if he does not resign.
Bush’s status has been questioned because the post is voted on by the whole parliament. While it was offered to him as part of a deal to create the current coalition government, it was not official until the Legislative Assembly elected him into office.
Therefore, the only way to remove him from office now, as he faces charges that have created public outrage, is through a vote of no confidence, which could be brought by any member, including the premier, who has chosen not to do so.
Bush was expected in Summary Court on Friday, 15 May, to answer the charges but CNS understands the case was adjourned until June. Just days earlier, during the second LA session since the COVID-19 lockdown, the premier said that the issues surrounding the speaker, including any no confidence motion, could not be dealt with in parliament, as he referred to the sub judice status of the case.
But concerns were raised by Opposition Leader Arden McLean, which lead to revelations that the business paper for that meeting and the directions for the sitting were issued by Bush and not the newly elected deputy speaker, Barbara Conolly.
This demonstrated that the speaker is still effectively in charge of the parliament, even though he is supposed to be taking a leave of absence to deal with the issues of grief and alcohol abuse that he said had not been dealt with following the death of his daughter and were impacting his behaviour.
Given the backlog in the courts and the ability of a well-defended politician like Bush to push their case back, his position may not be addressed until parliament is suspended before the May 2021 General Election.
Category: Local News
Is anyone really surprised?
In a time of such extraordinary measures to combat the pandemic, it’s important to show that the rule of law still means something. If he doesn’t have the decency to resign he should be removed to stop this distraction. I hope there will be swift justice in the serious charges leveled against him. Any delay will only further erode public confidence.
These Bobo the Clowns are making a laughing stock out of the Cayman Islands on the world stage
This is a stain on our islands reputation. We look like a third world banana republic. Again, where is HE the Governor who is supposed to ensure good governance….?
I guess he doesn’t suffer from mental issues at work.
The man is an utter disgrace to this Island!
Don’t let Alden fool you Mckeeva and Kurt are still very much in control of this country.
Maybe Kenneth is prepared to step up now… Sorry, I just made a funny!
While this distraction is taking place, it turns out that absolutely none of our deposits are insured. A bank failure due to reckless money printing offshore could have catastrophic effects in Cayman.
Does anyone know if there are any safeguards for our deposits?
Mr. Speaker enjoy your self-imposed exile from the LA. 👍
If Alden keeps telling us he isn’t a lawyer anymore, who then is providing this endless stream of bad legal advice? Is it the AG? There’s another stupid/brave reasonable journalistic question here that writes itself. Clearly the Cabinet is noseblind to McKeeva’s serial misbehavior by now – but does the Governor, with all the responsibility for good governance and a clean judiciary, see/smell the dishonorable smell? It’s more than just ironic that we allow a repeat defendant to remain on active duty as MC of the “lawmaking chamber”, once again charged with a serious crime, even while the members are scrambling to convince the OECD/EU and FATF that we are tackling our blindness to corruption. The Governor needs to ask McKeeva to voluntarily tender his resignation for purpose of SIPL and credible optics of the territory.
If anyone else used his lame excuses, there would be no mercy given.
Well done Cayman – let your democracy shine.
Insane
Just like the sugar glider incident a while back, and Jon Jon’s bottom “piece” this will all get brushed under the rug…. it’s good to be politically connected here, you’re always above the law
Could the Governor please explain wha a gwaan?
NOPE, not this time…(I hope)…everyone’s tired of him!
Makes me want to rush out and buy a nice watch with the company card.