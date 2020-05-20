Small dump fire under control

CIFS battles a dump fire (file photo)

(CNS): A small fire at the George Town dump was quickly brought under control this morning by the Cayman Islands Fire Service and the Department of Environmental Health. Crews worked to excavate and damp down the site, with the aim of fully extinguishing the fire and minimise the risk of it re-igniting.

Officials said Wednesday afternoon that crews will remain there overnight to observe and reduce any risk of re-ignition.