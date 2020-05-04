Sister Islands curfew release imminent

Premier Alden McLaughlin at Monday’s press briefing

(CNS): Residents on Little Cayman and Cayman Brac will soon be allowed to go to restaurants and the beach, as Cabinet is preparing regulations that will pave the way for curfew restrictions to be lifted Tuesday on Little Cayman and then soon after that on Cayman Brac. Premier Alden McLaughlin said at Monday’s COVID-19 press briefing that it was “a tremendous milestone” to be able to make this move.

Noting the efforts to get to this point as well as the public’s cooperation, he said the milestone had come after the two most difficult months of his life. In an emotional announcement for the premier, who rarely wears his heart on his sleeve, he said, “We are not anywhere near the end of what is going to be an immense struggle but I am satisfied we have now turned the corner.”

Following a major testing effort on the Sister Islands, including almost the entire population of Little Cayman and over 400 residents of the Brac, where the population is around 2000, McLaughlin said the curfew orders would be rescinded for Little Cayman tomorrow.

“Hopefully in another couple of days we will be able to do the same for Cayman Brac,” he said, noting that this was dependent on the test results continuing to be negative.

Restrictions on movement and business within each island will be lifted but the borders will remain closed between all three islands. There will only be essential travel between the islands, which he said would require continued caution. He said social distancing and hygiene protocols will still be required on the Sister Islands, including wearing masks, because wherever there is human interaction there remains a degree of risk.

However, McLaughlin warned that the good news for the Sister Islands was not an indication that things were going to change yet on Grand Cayman because it was still not safe to lift the restrictions. Despite the ramped up testing, which now stands at over 2,500, there are still not enough results to make any major changes to the curfews on Grand Cayman aside from those that began today and are planned to take place in the next two weeks.

“We… are going to continue the soft curfew or shelter-in-place provisions and the hard curfew which were announced on Friday for the next two weeks,” the premier said. But government will be monitoring the new phase, which has seen some 6,000 people get back to work.

He said the testing process would continue with as many people as possible across a broad sampling, which will tell them how much more the country can open up, including access to the home depot stores very soon.

“I’m going to ask again for your patience as a we work through this,” he said.

But the premier warned that even when all three islands are no longer under curfew, Cayman will not be able to open its borders for quite some time, given the situation in the United States and the United Kingdom, among other countries, and that it would be at least six months before that was likely to happen.

“Cayman is going to have to operate as though we are in a bubble,” the premier said. “We can get back to something approaching normalcy,” including opening restaurants with outdoor seating, he added, but only if the risk of transmission of the virus is limited. He warned that if people don’t feel safe because the virus has not been virtually eliminated, they will not go out anyway.

While the government does not intend to test every person on the island, McLaughlin said there has to be a big enough number of people tested across a broad demographic with negative results before the medical experts will feel comfortable advising that the restrictions can be lifted.

Once they are, people will still be required to wear masks and practice social distancing and the relevant hygiene protocols.

The premier also confirmed that Cabinet was working on regulations that would extend the official closure of borders, which expires this month, until September but that is likely to be extended even further.

This also means that claims made by Carnival on Monday that it will begin sailing in the Caribbean in August and intend to call on Grand Cayman appear to be wishful thinking on the part of the cruise line company.