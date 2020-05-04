Sister Islands curfew release imminent
(CNS): Residents on Little Cayman and Cayman Brac will soon be allowed to go to restaurants and the beach, as Cabinet is preparing regulations that will pave the way for curfew restrictions to be lifted Tuesday on Little Cayman and then soon after that on Cayman Brac. Premier Alden McLaughlin said at Monday’s COVID-19 press briefing that it was “a tremendous milestone” to be able to make this move.
Noting the efforts to get to this point as well as the public’s cooperation, he said the milestone had come after the two most difficult months of his life. In an emotional announcement for the premier, who rarely wears his heart on his sleeve, he said, “We are not anywhere near the end of what is going to be an immense struggle but I am satisfied we have now turned the corner.”
Following a major testing effort on the Sister Islands, including almost the entire population of Little Cayman and over 400 residents of the Brac, where the population is around 2000, McLaughlin said the curfew orders would be rescinded for Little Cayman tomorrow.
“Hopefully in another couple of days we will be able to do the same for Cayman Brac,” he said, noting that this was dependent on the test results continuing to be negative.
Restrictions on movement and business within each island will be lifted but the borders will remain closed between all three islands. There will only be essential travel between the islands, which he said would require continued caution. He said social distancing and hygiene protocols will still be required on the Sister Islands, including wearing masks, because wherever there is human interaction there remains a degree of risk.
However, McLaughlin warned that the good news for the Sister Islands was not an indication that things were going to change yet on Grand Cayman because it was still not safe to lift the restrictions. Despite the ramped up testing, which now stands at over 2,500, there are still not enough results to make any major changes to the curfews on Grand Cayman aside from those that began today and are planned to take place in the next two weeks.
“We… are going to continue the soft curfew or shelter-in-place provisions and the hard curfew which were announced on Friday for the next two weeks,” the premier said. But government will be monitoring the new phase, which has seen some 6,000 people get back to work.
He said the testing process would continue with as many people as possible across a broad sampling, which will tell them how much more the country can open up, including access to the home depot stores very soon.
“I’m going to ask again for your patience as a we work through this,” he said.
But the premier warned that even when all three islands are no longer under curfew, Cayman will not be able to open its borders for quite some time, given the situation in the United States and the United Kingdom, among other countries, and that it would be at least six months before that was likely to happen.
“Cayman is going to have to operate as though we are in a bubble,” the premier said. “We can get back to something approaching normalcy,” including opening restaurants with outdoor seating, he added, but only if the risk of transmission of the virus is limited. He warned that if people don’t feel safe because the virus has not been virtually eliminated, they will not go out anyway.
While the government does not intend to test every person on the island, McLaughlin said there has to be a big enough number of people tested across a broad demographic with negative results before the medical experts will feel comfortable advising that the restrictions can be lifted.
Once they are, people will still be required to wear masks and practice social distancing and the relevant hygiene protocols.
The premier also confirmed that Cabinet was working on regulations that would extend the official closure of borders, which expires this month, until September but that is likely to be extended even further.
This also means that claims made by Carnival on Monday that it will begin sailing in the Caribbean in August and intend to call on Grand Cayman appear to be wishful thinking on the part of the cruise line company.
See Monday’s COVID -19 briefing on CIGTV below:
Category: Local News
Please just dispense with the MOH – his ramblings show he is a simpleton – and turn everyone off!!
Any ideas what relaxing the curfew and shelter in place regulations will actually mean? Will bars and restaurants reopen? Will there be restrictions on numbers? How will social distancing at bars even work?!!
Mr. Premier, the people of Cayman need to adopt a healthier lifestyle to reduce obesity and the many other underlying health issues including hypertension and diabetes. A healthy nation can eradicate this eradicate this virus. You cannot lockdown an entire country because the people refuse to take control of their own health.
Time will tell how to proceed. I applaud the government for trying to keep us safe despite all the nay-sayers. More is known about this each day. Other countries can be an example of what to do and what not to do.
If you are willing to name the 600+ people that you are willing to see die as we move forward to getting back to normal, please name them all! I dare you!
You down to 600 already? It was 900 just last week. At least try to be consistent with your scaremongering fake news.
As a small business owner I cannot continue to pay staff health insurance, assistance will be needed soon.
Florida dodges ‘huge’ COVID-19 outbreak predicted after March spring break crowds.
on May 1, Gov. Ron DeSantis said, “Has there been a major transmission? No, in fact, a decline, they weren’t that high to begin with.”
https://www.winknews.com/2020/05/04/florida-dodges-huge-covid-19-outbreak-predicted-after-march-spring-break-crowds/
Keep up the good work Mr. Premier…never supported you (as a Politician) before and never will…but keep up the good work. Please don’t wait on phase two to make it mandatory to wear face mask in public…implement it tomorrow. All of the hard work could be gone in a flash. Cubans are getting sentences of one year in prison for not wearing their face mask in public…. if that doesn’t change someone’s mind, nothing will.
How big “ a big enough” number has to be when 599 out of 600 test negative?
Are people of Grand Cayman unwittingly participating in some mad scientist experiment?
Why Cayman HRC won’t take a look into what is going on and issue a new statement? Their March 25 statement is outdated.
Good news session spoiled by the incomprehensible ramblings of the MOH.
Season 1 premiers on Netflix September 1st.
Take a deep breath people. Step away from this just for a moment. Remember where you were just a few short weeks ago.
What has transpired is an economic hit job, imposition of fear, dodgy science, mainstream media propaganda and strong men and women turned into bleating sheep (you know who you are). Your kids are wearing stupid masks in your houses and you wear one when you drive the car all alone.
If this is for you, then carry on, but it is not for me.
Get off your bloody knees and effing well stand up.
This whole episode has been blown way out of proportion and I would hasten to say that, “The Emperor has on NO clothes”.
Alden, JonJon, The Governor, Dr. Lee and all the Lodge government folk have milked this sacred cow for all its worth.
People, this cow is producing sour and rotten milk.
Please feel free to agree/disagree with me. I am not claiming to have all the answers, but I do ask for the right to speak my mind.
When that right is removed, there is nothing left.
A simple thank you for keeping us alive would do nicely.
Neither you, nor the government keeps me alive. God keeps me alive and when it is time to go home, so be it.
Well said…
The media propaganda that is the new world order won’t win
This is a battle of good and evil right now
And good will win
Give it a rest 7.20, or explain what do all those people have to gain by trying to save lives, yours included.
I am not 7:20. I am David Shibli. Who are you?
“I am not claiming to have all the answers, but I do ask for the right to speak my mind.”
You have been spouting wild conspiracy theories for as long as I can remember, and nobody has attempted to stop you. Carry on.
Thanks. Yes, and I will continue.
The government has made some ridiculous assumptions.
1. There will be a vaccine.
No evidence suggests this will be completed anytime soon, or ever.
2. That the illness will not mutate and this become a seasonal flu.
Just the start of the list.
Locking the country off until December, January is a classic case of the cure is worse than the illness. Could end up killing many more.
As the world returns to new normalcy we will be locked off from any quick recovery.
Alden says he is not interested in reelection so he has free range. Cabinet must consider the future of these islands.
Straight up discrimination
Let the inequality continue and the lawsuits pile up.