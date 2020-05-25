Screening picks up more positive samples

CMO Dr John Lee at Monday’s press briefing

(CNS): Five more samples from a batch of 975 tests, taken from people over the previous three days, were positive, as the COVID-19 screening process continues to pick up a small number of asymptomatic cases. At Monday’s press briefing Chief Medical Officer Dr John Lee said that one of the new cases came from a contact of a previously known positive patient and the other four were from construction and hardware store workers who were poised to go back to work.

Cayman has now tested 9,401 people for this coronavirus. So far, 134 have been positive, 61 of whom have officially recovered while another 59 remain asymptomatic, as was the case with all of the patients who tested positive over the weekend. There are currently just 13 symptomatic people, none of whom are in hospital, and the HSA has not seen any sick patients presenting with coronavirus symptoms for four weeks.

Revealing the latest test results, Dr Lee said that the 450 daily test target was for a five, not a seven, day week. Therefore, despite challenges and backlogs, the labs were still on track to deliver the test numbers needed. He said that around 1,000 people were still waiting for the results of tests taken over the last few days, and public health officials were keen to clear these as quickly as possible to avoid a backlog.

The tests remain critically important to easing the current lockdown restrictions, and right now the screening is heavily focused on construction workers to allow those employees to go back to active job sites in a phased manner.

So far, only six of the 850 already tested in the construction sector have been positive. Dr Lee said that there was no evidence of any specific clusters or trends and the test results reflect the wider screening programme results.

These results included two positive samples take from employees at A.L. Thompson’s store, but according to officials, these workers had not yet returned to their jobs as all staff were tested before the store reopened and only those with negative results were allowed back.

“We have learned the results of approximately 95% of the tests,” the store’s management said in a release at the weekend. “Of the 187 people screened, two individuals have, unfortunately, tested positive for the virus. Both are asymptomatic, have not returned to work while awaiting their results, and have had no contact with the public at the store.

“These staff members are isolating at home and following the strict guidelines of the HSA. We fully support them, and they will receive full pay and benefits during their mandatory isolation,” the company stated.

The premier welcomed the test results Monday, saying that government’s cautious approach was working and the results were “far from alarming”, rather they justified the way it was phasing in the return of construction workers to already active sites in the first instance. McLaughlin said it was remarkable that those in Cayman who have contracted the virus have on the whole not been sick.

He stressed the need to ease the economy open and not make the mistakes of other countries that have moved too quickly to open up, only to face a resurgence of cases of COVID-19.

The premier said he believed that in another four weeks, most people will be happy with the way they can move around with less concerns about a surge in spread.

Numbers tested in the Cayman Islands (Click to enlarge)