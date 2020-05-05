Scott takes over at WORC

Jeremy Scott, WORC Acting Director

(CNS): Deputy Director Jeremy Scott has been appointed as the acting director at Workforce Opportunities and Residency Cayman (WORC) after the two-year long secondment of Sharon Roulstone ended Friday. The immigration ministry’s chief officer, Wesley Howell, said that Scott’s “vast experience with immigration, enforcement and leadership” made him the best person to lead WORC as the department responds to the needs of Caymanian workers and businesses in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Howell thanked Interim Director Sharon Roulstone, saying she was instrumental in leading the transition from the former Cayman Islands Immigration Department and the National Workforce Development Agency. He said she had applied her vast knowledge of immigration laws to implement and achieve the new objectives of WORC.

Roulstone had been seconded to the job from the Office of the Ombudsman in March 2018. It is understood that she will now be returning to the office, heading up the arm dealing with complaints about civil servants.