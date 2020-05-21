Royal Navy to fill in for RCIPS choppers

Military aircraft from the RFA Argus accompany the RCIPS helicopter on patrol

Helicopter from the RFA Argus supports the RCIPS

Governor Martyn Roper and SAT team leader Lieutenant Colonel Mark Freeman, 20 May

(CNS): One of the RCIPS’ two helicopters remains in the United States, where it has been since before the current health crisis, and the other is due for routine maintenance and must be sent off-island for two weeks in June. However, the gap in police support left by the absence of these two machines will be plugged by Royal Navy ship, according to a release from the governor’s office.

The release stated that one of the two RCIPS Air Operations Unit’s H145 helicopters was sent to the US “to receive an upgrade of specialist equipment before the COVID crisis led to a cessation of work at the maintenance base there and the closure of borders”.

The AOU has been operating with just one helicopter “and flying hours far in excess of normal operations”, the governor’s office said, noting that its activity had been focused on COVID-19 related police work, “in particular assistance with curfew enforcement and border protection”.

However, the governor’s office said that the RCIPS’ second chopper is due for routine annual maintenance checks, given the numbers of hours flown. It will therefore be off-island for two weeks in June, leaving the RCIPS without a helicopter.

To cover this two-week period, the choppers from the Royal Navy ship, RFA Argus, will be providing air cover for the Cayman Islands, the governor’s office said, noting that this was arranged with the help of the UK military’s Security Assistance Team (SAT) that is currently in Cayman.

The RFA Argus has three Merlin Helicopters and one Wildcat helicopter on board. The Royal Navy helicopters will be operating from its ship and will work closely with the RCIPS, including for border protection, anti-drug and weapons operations and search and rescue.

Governor Martyn Roper said that this assistance would ensure that the Cayman Islands and its borders “remain safe at a time of great uncertainty”. He said the AOU had done “a fantastic job since the start of this crisis, and will continue to work closely with the Navy during this deployment. They are old friends and have deployed together to the Bahamas in support of operations following Hurricane Dorian last year.”

Roper added, “I am grateful for the work the SAT team has already done and the support they are providing on a number of issues. This includes helping to facilitate places for the five Cayman Islands Regiment Officers who are heading to the UK on Saturday to attend the Royal Military Academy at Sandhurst.

“The arrangement for the Royal Navy to provide air cover to us, during the RCIPS helicopter’s maintenance run to the USA, is particularly welcome and a good example of the work that has been done,” he said.

The RFA Argus, one of the Royal Navy Caribbean task force ships, arrived in the Cayman Islands area on 4 May, replacing the RFA Mounts Bay, which supported the region after a number of hurricanes hit, including Maria, Irma and Dorian.