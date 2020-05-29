Rocket debris found floating off Cayman Brac

Rocket debris found off the coast of Cayman Brac (Photo by Tyrone Scott)

(CNS): Two local fishermen came across some unusual debris last week while fishing off the southwest corner of Cayman Brac. The Department of Environment believes that the piece of metal that Larry and Tyrone Scott found is debris from a rocket launch in French Guyana at the end of last year, which delivered a number of European satellites into orbit.

The debris, which was about 12ft by 15ft, had clearly been drifting in the ocean for some time as there was algae growing on it.

The DoE urges boaters to pick up or send them pictures and information about marine or coastal debris that might entangle fish, turtles or birds.