Roadworks underway while island under curfew
(CNS): With fewer vehicles on the road during the current curfews, the National Roads Authority is taking advantage of the lull in traffic, using this time to work on critical road infrastructure projects on Grand Cayman, which a release from the NRA said will inject over $25 million into the local economy. The first projects will include the upgrading of the Chrissie Tomlinson and Grand Harbour Roundabouts in the Red Bay and Prospect areas.
The NRA said it is also gearing up for construction on a new road that will provide a connection between Sparky Drive and the roundabout adjacent to George Town Landfill on the Esterley Tibbetts Highway.
See the new layout of Grand Harbour Roundabout when the project is complete.
Before that, the NRA said, a number of major roads across Grand Cayman will also undergo asphalt resurfacing, including Shedden Road, North Sound Road and West Bay Road, which would ordinarily be difficult to pave during heavy traffic, the authority said.
However, the NRA said that all of their staff and contractors will be tested for COVID-19 before they are allowed to work on the projects and NRA crews will be provided with personal protective equipment (PPE). They will also have to adhere to safety protocols and social distancing guidelines.
Minister of Commerce, Planning and Infrastructure Joey Hew said that the planned expenditure for 2020/2021 infrastructure work includes over $25 million in road projects, which will provide a much needed stimulus to the local economy during the COVID-19 crisis.
“We are using this time as an opportunity for the National Roads Authority to proceed with critical road construction and pavement rehabilitation projects that would prove more difficult and costly to achieve during regular traffic conditions,” Hew said.
“Crews will be engaged under circumstances where they are adhering to social distancing protocols and equipped with proper PPE, so that we can ensure their safety while they carry out this vital improvement to the island’s infrastructure,” the minister added.
- Fascinated
- Happy
- Sad
- Angry
- Bored
- Afraid
Category: development, Local News
Okay, good plan. But could we have some signage regarding lane closures? It is a mess at the Christie Roundabout, and it changes daily. Just please advise us os lane closures before we have to slam on the brakes with no notice.
I can think of a number of better ways that money could be spent right now! Finish the projects which are part way through but then put a halt on new roadworks. You are not “injecting money into the economy” sensibly by upgrading roads at a time when many people are out of work and struggling to make ends meet.
Great news.
Forget about the Port.
Fix the Dump!
Why am I repeating what people think is important and saying for years?
Govt is obviously, at times, reading some of these comments.