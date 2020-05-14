Roadworks underway while island under curfew

The Chrissie Tomlinson Roundabout in Prospect will feature a change in camber and new hot mix asphalt surface

Deteriorated sections of Shedden Road are being milled out and replaced with new asphalt

Phase 1 of the Airport Connector Road extends between the Esterley Tibbetts Highway and Sparky Drive

(CNS): With fewer vehicles on the road during the current curfews, the National Roads Authority is taking advantage of the lull in traffic, using this time to work on critical road infrastructure projects on Grand Cayman, which a release from the NRA said will inject over $25 million into the local economy. The first projects will include the upgrading of the Chrissie Tomlinson and Grand Harbour Roundabouts in the Red Bay and Prospect areas.

The NRA said it is also gearing up for construction on a new road that will provide a connection between Sparky Drive and the roundabout adjacent to George Town Landfill on the Esterley Tibbetts Highway.

Before that, the NRA said, a number of major roads across Grand Cayman will also undergo asphalt resurfacing, including Shedden Road, North Sound Road and West Bay Road, which would ordinarily be difficult to pave during heavy traffic, the authority said.

However, the NRA said that all of their staff and contractors will be tested for COVID-19 before they are allowed to work on the projects and NRA crews will be provided with personal protective equipment (PPE). They will also have to adhere to safety protocols and social distancing guidelines.

Minister of Commerce, Planning and Infrastructure Joey Hew said that the planned expenditure for 2020/2021 infrastructure work includes over $25 million in road projects, which will provide a much needed stimulus to the local economy during the COVID-19 crisis.

“We are using this time as an opportunity for the National Roads Authority to proceed with critical road construction and pavement rehabilitation projects that would prove more difficult and costly to achieve during regular traffic conditions,” Hew said.

“Crews will be engaged under circumstances where they are adhering to social distancing protocols and equipped with proper PPE, so that we can ensure their safety while they carry out this vital improvement to the island’s infrastructure,” the minister added.