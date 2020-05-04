Realtors try to remain upbeat
(CNS): With a 50% drop in real estate sales in March and April, according to figures from the real estate sector body, CIREBA, realtors are trying to remain upbeat about the future. The sector, known for its public optimism even in the worst of circumstances, may be in for a rough time, even though the Cayman Islands Government is hoping that construction will help drive the post COVID-19 domestic economy.
Accepting that the virus is causing a “confidence crisis in the property market”, local broker Mike Joseph, from Property Cayman, said that the “true value in real estate is its long-term stability”.
In his regular blog analysing the market, Joseph was extremely optimistic, declaring the “future is bright” because the local property market is secure.
According to the statistics, as of 28 April there were 1,438 active CIREBA listings, which includes land and commercial real estate. The list count is down by 3.8% compared to the first three months of the year but the strong market that Cayman has enjoyed for over five years has been prematurely ended by the ‘COVID-Confidence-Crisis’, Joseph wrote.
The decision by the banks for a 3-month mortgage holiday will safeguard all property values, he believes, and the decision to avoid foreclosing on clients will prevent a surge in foreclosures as happened in the last recession. If it does happen, he predicted that the recent court precedence that foreclosed property values must remain comparable means that the market will not be flooded by cheap properties.
- Fascinated
- Happy
- Sad
- Angry
- Bored
- Afraid
Category: Business, Real Estate
Commissioner (Governor )Andrew Morris Gerrard warned us Caymanians in the 1950’s that we were selling our birthright (the land) for a mess of pottage . He further informed us to strengthen our laws against those whom he called “aliens ” , as their intention was to take over. But even before Gerrard another prescient Commissioner (Governor) Alan Wollesely Cardinall in 1934 , told the Honourable Willy Farrington as he( Cardinall ) was departing the islands at the end of his tour of duty :
” Willy my boy , promise me one thing , now that you are on the map …don’t let them take it away from you .”
Well as fate would have it , we failed to act on the sage advice passed down to us by these two enlightened governors and now ” the chickens have come home to roost”.
My teaching and writings have always reflected my position as far as aliens being able to purchase absolute titles to Caymanian land . ” Leaseholds ,yes ! Absolute titles No ! Not today ! Not tomorrow ! Not ever !
My heart bleeds for the CIREBA agents. They’ve been pumping up the market for years, so like anything what goes round comes around.
CIREBA has ran its course, there are probably only a few members that genuinely NEED membership of CIREBA, the small ones. The big guys like ReMax or Sothebys and some more dont need CIREBA, they’re big enough on their own with overseas marketing partnerships and local branding.
CIREBA started before the internet took off, and still thinks an MLS system is the be all and end all of everything. The MLS is finished, has been for years. Every broker has their own website, and the entire world has access to everywhere a property can be listed online and offline. Infact the best way is word of mouth or a sign outside your home or subdivision. there is no need for an MLS nor CIREBA. Tell a childs friend your home is for sale, their parents will tell 20 people by Sunday!
The commissions? What an astonishing rip off they are, and for government to have failed to regulate them over the years is bemusing at best and worrying at most.
To sell a property, you need a buyer and a seller. You dont actually need a realtor at all, look at the online apps like Zillow in the USA and Uk these days. If you dont know how to close a deal, you can find the rules all over the internet, or just call a lawyer, and you dont need Maples or Walkers to do it for you.any small lawyer can do it and probably cheaper. You can go to Lands and Survey and ask them to walk you thru the process. Th staging of a home? its really not rocket science – tidy it up, turn on the lights, take away as many personal posessions as you can, dont boil eggs that morning, etc. But also, there are tips online for that too. however, there are benefits to having a realtor and they can get you a higher price, but not that much higher to make them indispensable.
The point is CIREBA are getting away with ripping us off on commissions for doing many things that you dont need to be trained to do, You just need common sense. Where CIREBA do come in handy is standards: they have some although some brokers actions would have you question the enforcement of them. They also do have members who are genuinely interested in your needs, and your property, and very likely will have access to a list of buyers who may be interested. They are also multiyear experienced, and thats all good stuff. BUt not unique, and certainly not worth the commissions and non-external regulation that they’ve been getting away with.
Government should get involved with CIREBA and the price fixing, gouging commissions, year long contract commitmnets, etc. Its all wrong and benefits nobody but themselves. If i owned one of the larger brokerages, i’d jump ship now and market my company as open to work with everyone, reduce my terms with sellers, set my commissions at 1/2 to 2/3’rds of Cireba, and watch the business flood in. People like professionals, realtors (some) are professionals, but people are tired of being ripped off.
its time Cayman, tell CIREBA to stop ripping you off, play fair, or stop listing with them – put your property in the paper, on the internet, buy a for sale sign, tell the kids, mention it at work, etc. Get CIREBA to play fair. Or set up REBACI – Real Estate Brokers Association Cayman Islands. half the CIREBA members would probably soon be there!
Savvy buyers are organizing themselves and funding for the opportunities that lie ahead- they have profited from the words of Warren Buffett and will do so again.
Warren Buffett once said that as an investor, it is wise to be “Fearful when others are greedy and greedy when others are fearful.”
psssss…don’t tell anyone, but you don’t have to use a real estate agent….
Cayman Idiots Real Estate Bullshit Association CIREBA Closed them down now! Send Brigands Home. SIGNED CERA member
Sorry Mike, but I get it that you have to remain positive, but the real estate glut before all this was unsustainable. You’re still beating your own drum, and hoping your industry will bounce back with renewed vigour.
Do you recall the negative impact on the real estate industry in 2008? Remember how many people had their properties taken back by banks?
Before making any general statements about our real estate industry being stable I would advise waiting to see what happens in the remainder of this year. Let’s see if you’re still beating out the same tune in December.
they won’t be drinking coffee anytime soon…
with or without cognac
local realtors= glorified used car salesmen.
and for some reason they are are held in high regard by the local media who go to them for advice and ‘market updates’.
all they care about is getting the sale done and getting their commision.
while they have no professional qualifications, have no regulatory standards to maintain…all at the same time openly price fixing their huge commision rates….pure wonderland stuff.
The media appearances are marketing. Make no mistake.
I do wonder how many of the small developers will go bankrupt. I suspect that many of them do not carry large reserves, and if they are carrying high interest unconventional loans, they may not be able to afford two or three months of down time.
I look forward to the entire market crashing. I a caymanian can’t buy a house now for how many years. Well now heres my opportunity. Realtors and Contractors been banking off this island for decades.
Now it’s time for the crap to stop.
Exactly the opposite will happen, thanks to the Premier….
Those in opportunity to buy, which are largely NOT going to be Caymanians, will swoop in and acquire all of the defaulted land or drastically reduced land FROM Caymanians that are now hurting for cash.
Be careful what you wish for. You’re not necessarily getting that land you think you’re *entitled* to because of this crash.
Unfortunately you are wrong, there will not be a crash. The government will not allow it. We live in a bizarre world where buying property is now a one way bet because of zero interest rates. Borrow as much as you like and if there is a problem, don’t worry the government will put pressure on the banks not to enforce the mortgage.
Sucks if you are prudent and believe in conservative economics, but good news if you believe that society (through austerity and making pensions worthless) should collectively bail out the get-rich-quick sociopaths.
This is normalcy and recency bias, driven particularly by these “protections” on foreclosures and mortgages. We don’t yet understand the full scope of what has happened here and globally.
Sorry, there won’t be anyone to be in a position to buy except the wealthy. Many of you will go out of business. Good luck
I wonder how all those CIREBA agents are coping now that their cartel-protected 6% commissions aren’t rolling in the door without much effort on their part. I sincerely hope this is the end of CIREBA and their gouging of the population. Their price-fixing would 100% be criminal activity in any other country and the ringleaders would be imprisoned.
The average agent commission in the UK is 1.4%. In the US it is 2%. Australia and NZ 2%. Switzerland it is 1.5%. And those agents manage far bigger geographical areas and need to know about schools and garbage collection, zoning and regulations and council taxes across dozens of dozens of parts of their jurisdiction.
In Cayman’s red-hot market up until the present situation arose, CIREBA agents drove up and down seven mile beach unlocking front doors (and they were usually late anyway). The houses sold themselves and the agent’s often walked away with US$100,000 of the homeowner’s money.
If you want to maximise the value of your home and help destroy the CIREBA pirates I strongly recommend using one of the non-CIREBA agents on island (there are plenty – do a google search). Or, better yet, sell it yourself on Ecay Trade. It takes about an hour of your time to take some photos, write a description and post an ad online and that hour will save you tens or perhaps hundreds of thousands of dollars.
And before the CIREBA PR team starts, don’t listen to the BS about their magical MLS system. If this day and age Cayman listings are incredibly easy to find online through a google search. And don’t listen to the BS about maximising the sale price. I put my house on Ecay for $10k LESS than the market price and sold it in a weekend and I still made $12k more than I would have if I had sold it through an agent at market price because I didn’t have to pay the rip-off commission.
Genuinely curious – did you have to hire a lawyer for the legal aspects of the property transfer?
The buyer is the only one who
might need a lawyer so still doesnt justify 6 or 7% commission if youre selling. All these agents are selling you is more exposure on MLS system which these days you can get on other social media. They really dont do anything else except try to look pretty and pretend they understand construction. They even tell you to get a professional valuation so they cant even advise on that part!
No you do not HAVE to. The transfer is as simple as filling out 1 form and paying the fee at Lands. Comparable to selling/buying a car – seller fills out the transfer form and hands it over when the funds are paid, buyer hands it in and pay the fee. Bingo, car/property now belongs to the buyer.
You don’t need a lawyer to effect property transfer in the Cayman Islands. Go to the Land Registry counter in the Gov’t Admin. Building and ask for a Property Transfer Form. You only need to know the block and parcel number and, if appropriate the strata number; enter these on the form, the buyer and seller each sign with the signatures witnessed (NOT necessarily by a JP or Notary Public). Submit the form to the Land Registry for duty to be assessed. When notified, pay the duty and the land changes hands at that point. Who pays the duty and how you arrange payment is between buyer and seller.
Unlike the Courts office, the Land Registry staff are very helpful and will guid you through the process.
I sold my house USD 1million + by word of mouth (Didn’t want hundreds of low ball offers from ecay). I did use a lawyer for conveyance at a cost of USD 5,000 (brilliant help – did all the paperwork re stamp duty & exchanging contracts with buyer) – savings $55,000
You still have to do that anyway even if you use a CIREBA agent, they just have their standard CIREBA stitch up Sale and Purchase agreements.
Yes. It cost about $2,000 in legal fees for all the paperwork to cancel the mortgage etc.
To put that into perspective, the lawyer’s fees were less than a tenth of the $22,000 commission the estate agent was going to charge.
“The decision by the banks for a 3-month mortgage holiday will safeguard all property values, he believes”
He believes wrong. Prices have already dropped considerably in a short period of time.
It’s a great time to buy!
Not yet. Wait for the wave of foreclosures in a few months.
Never a better time to buy.
Speaking of which: how much are our “all-star team”/”president’s-circle”/”most powerful name” super-predation realtors contributing into the community R3 Fund? Crickets.
Paying salaries of multiple staff for months with no income, and every reason to make people redundant but not doing so, and using resources to promote food banks and suppling them with good quietly and with no fanfare or publicity is a good place to start. What are you doing?
LOL – Most realtors work on commission as they are considered “contract employees.” Are you suggesting the brokers are paying them commission on non-existent sales?
Ummm, it is illegal for anyone to be employed on a commission only basis. It breaches the minimum wage law.
Nonsense! They don’t even employ 90% of the agents, they make them sign contracts saying they are “independent consultants”. They don’t even get salaries and have to pay for their own advertising and business cards.
CIREBA is very sensitive about its reputation. Understandably, since it is generally viewed as a predatory, price-gouging cartel that would be criminal almost anywhere else. Its sponsors are always very quick to counter any negative publicity and they go out of their way spin the organisation as community-friendly at every opportunity. I find it very, VERY difficult to believe that it would be “using resources to promote food banks and suppling them with good quietly and with no fanfare or publicity”. I have never known them to miss an opportunity for fanfare and publicity…except when they are trying to bury bad news like when the grand court ruled that their behaviour was illegal, or when they were found to have illegally deprived non-CIREBA agents of fair commissions….actually OK, I have never known them to miss an opportunity for POSITIVE fanfare and publicity to counter all the well-earned hatred and distrust…
They should all be made redundant. CIREBA is useless, all they want to do is fill their pockets from sales of homes. Ecay does a better job of advertising
Real estate agents, the true money launderers and yet govt actually suggested they should provide due diligence on such. HILARIOUS!!
Who’s going to invest in property that cannot be visited? Bye bye real estate market and bye bye stamp duties.
Plenty. I’m just curious as to the state of all those pools that the people who are crazy rich and own homes here but barely visit are doing. I’m sure you all have noticed an influx of mosquitoes.
Pool companies are all back and up running as of today bobo.
No shit. But they sat for weeks bobo.
its bye-bye cayman economy generally..
Same comment you made in 2004 post Ivan then again in 2008 post financial crisis. Both time Cayman came back even stronger.
If you really think it’s bye-bye then bye-bye to you. You won’t be missed.
In 3 months we will be even worse off. It needs to be at least a 6 month break to help us out of this mess.
So which is it.
‘There’s never been a better time to buy”
or
‘There’s never been a better time to sell”
Today: HOLD.
In about 8 months: THERE WILL NEVER BE A BETTER TIME TO BUY.
Exactly! I’ll bide my time and pick up a nice house on the cheap. Houses are like any other consumer good.
Exactly. HOLD off any both as long as you can. Then I’m afraid it will be a buyers market.
Can’t sell if no buyers ..Buy if you want to be a part of the recovery solution.
Let the market become more advantageous for the buyer. Regulate these entities that have sought to grab as much land as possible and capitalize on Cayman for the benefit of their own bank accounts as opposed to the development of the Caymanian people, their actions have led to Caymanians becoming squeezed out of the market in their own country as we bow down to foreign dollar. We need to keep an eye on these large development firms, Dart, Davenport, NCB all stand to make big grabs in the manner of disaster capitalism. I worry that Cayman will be all too willing to sell more and as this crisis eases in a year or so we will be left scratching our heads as to why these entities own and/or have developed so much without the consent of the general public. The gentrification train may, on the face of it, have stopped in these couple of months, but these entities like Williams2 etc stand to make big pushes with a longer term view to the gentrification of the entire country. We must demand regulatory legislation.
Or Caymanians can stop selling to foreign developers.
Or start buying from developers (both foreign and Caymanian).
let me guess your a Caymanian who has sold to a foreigner and reaped the sales proceeds some years ago.
Subsequently seen your previous property value climb in value. And you now having sellers remorse.
if Caymanians don’t want big business or any foreigner buying their land then simply stop selling it !
And the last time I looked it was Caymanians who are on the planning board approving these development
The hypocrisy is mind blowing
You cant have it all ways
I don’t have much sympathy for them. They treat our country like a commodity anyway so let them deal with the consequences of supply and demand economy
When the price dips, buy. Then you can participate. It’s risky, and scary, and can reap rewards. Willing to make sacrifices to get in? Many of the same people you are now jealous of have. You can too.
By the way, some of them have lost many millions in recent weeks. You know what they are going to do? Double down! Such is their faith and confidence in Cayman.
Honestly, let the market become more advantageous to the buyer. Let Caymanians have more of an option to attain an affordable quality home. Start regulating foreign property buyers and stop these real estate entities garnering so much property on this island and squeezing locals out of the property market. The gentrification has to stop or at least slow down and we need to have a serious look at who is going to own so much land after this. Dart and Davenport and NCB stand to make a killing off of shock doctrine disaster capitalism and in a year or two when this crisis recedes wheeewil the caymanian people be in terms of power to own the land in their own country?
Where have CIREBA been for the last two months? They have instilled zero percent confidence in the market. They should be working with all sectors government/tourism to come up with a plan – WHERE ARE THEY?
Don’t shoot the messenger 8.32.
The market is entirely dependent on buyers.
CIREBA is not able to magic up a solution if there are no investors….just like the stock market.
i don’t think you understand what CIREBA is for. They were created to ensure that agent fees remained around 4x what they should be and to drive property prices ever upwards.They don’t care about anyone or anything else, let alone working to come up with a “plan” unless it is a plan to invest all the huge commissions they’ve diverted from homeowners’ sale proceeds.