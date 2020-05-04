Realtors try to remain upbeat

(CNS): With a 50% drop in real estate sales in March and April, according to figures from the real estate sector body, CIREBA, realtors are trying to remain upbeat about the future. The sector, known for its public optimism even in the worst of circumstances, may be in for a rough time, even though the Cayman Islands Government is hoping that construction will help drive the post COVID-19 domestic economy.

Accepting that the virus is causing a “confidence crisis in the property market”, local broker Mike Joseph, from Property Cayman, said that the “true value in real estate is its long-term stability”.

In his regular blog analysing the market, Joseph was extremely optimistic, declaring the “future is bright” because the local property market is secure.

According to the statistics, as of 28 April there were 1,438 active CIREBA listings, which includes land and commercial real estate. The list count is down by 3.8% compared to the first three months of the year but the strong market that Cayman has enjoyed for over five years has been prematurely ended by the ‘COVID-Confidence-Crisis’, Joseph wrote.

The decision by the banks for a 3-month mortgage holiday will safeguard all property values, he believes, and the decision to avoid foreclosing on clients will prevent a surge in foreclosures as happened in the last recession. If it does happen, he predicted that the recent court precedence that foreclosed property values must remain comparable means that the market will not be flooded by cheap properties.