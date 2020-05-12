QC stresses untruths over port marine damage

Coral reef within George Town Harbour (Photo by Courtney Platt)

(CNS): The Cayman Islands Government engaged in what was “little short of a propaganda campaign”, misleading the public about the impact the proposed cruise port development would have on the marine environment, a lawyer representing the National Trust argued last week. Tom Lowe QC told the appeal court that the Trust “was shocked” by this because it was not just a few falsehoods but “a wholly imbalanced misleading campaign masquerading as objective”.

Lowe took part in an appeal last week brought by government to overturn the decision of Justice Tim Owen earlier this year. The judge had found that government’s referendum law, which was passed in the wake of a successful petition to vote on the port project, was unconstitutional.

Justice Owen, who heard the application for a judicial review by Shirley Roulstone, a member of the Cruise Port Referendum campaign, had decided in her favour. He ordered government to quash the legislation and begin with a general law to guide all people-initiated referendums provided for in the Constitution, which he said should be done before it could go on to pass a specific referendum law to meet the request of this particular petition.

The National Trust for the Cayman Islands had joined that action as a supporting party but had focused on the arguments made by Roulstone’s legal team in the successful Grand Court case over the requirement that a referendum campaign be fair and objective.

Speaking on behalf of his client during the appeal last week, Lowe argued that once the petition was launched and government began campaigning against the idea of a people’s vote, it had made false claims about the George Town Harbour and the reefs within it.

The National Trust believes the use of public funds to flood the airwaves with misleading information and the enlistment of civil servants ought to have been regulated, and the publication of misleading material ought to have been prohibited. The Trusts says this is all the more important because the environmental issues remain at the heart of the matters surrounding the proposed development and the public opposition to it.

The lawyer spoke about the untruthful claims government had made that there was little coral in the harbour any more because it had been destroyed by cruise ship anchors. Lowe showed the appeal court judges pictures of the actual reefs, the quality of the marine habitat and the endangered species that were in the firing line from the project.

Lowe said government failed to accurately explain the significant level of coral destruction, exaggerated the proposed coral relocation programme and promoted the unproven regrowth technology.

He said the government’s action to remove the protected status of the George Town Harbour under the National Conservation Law demonstrated that the CIG knew very well that it was going to be assaulting the marine habitat, which he argued would run afoul of the NCL.

Lowe described government’s message that there was very little reef left to damage was a “constant barrage of imbalanced unobjective and misleading information”. He said that, coming at the issue from an old fashioned perspective and setting aside the technical arguments on why the referendum law was illegal, it was clear from this misleading campaign that there “ought to be a law against this”.

“This was little short of official propaganda,” Lowe told the appeal judges last week, compounded by the fact that it was coming from the civil service. Lowe argued that there was clearly “mischief” on the part of the government that needed to be addressed in the referendum law.

The appeal case concluded last Thursday but there has been no indication when the judges will deliver their decision.