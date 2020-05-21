Prison director quashes rumour of rioting

HMP Northward

(CNS): Rumours circulating on social media that prisoners at HMP Northward are rioting are false, Prison Director Steve Barret has stated. HM Cayman Islands Prison Service reported on Monday, 18 May, that two inmates were positive for COVID-19, which Barret said in a statement on Thursday had cause some anxiety among staff and inmates, but he said the atmosphere at both prisons in the Cayman Islands remained calm.

The prison director said he was aware of exchanges on social media that suggested that prisoners were rioting and that staff were refusing to participate in the COVID-19 testing programme. “That is not accurate and nor is it fair,” he said.

“Social media is, and remains, an extremely important way for people to communicate but when families of prisoners hear falsely of rioting and unrest, it can be intensely worrying and also unsettling for the staff and the prisoners,” Barret said.

He explained that since they first became aware of the test results, the atmosphere at both Northward and Fairbanks prisons had remained calm and that, contrary to the rumours circulating on social media, there was no rioting, “although, as you can imagine, staff and prisoners have some anxiety about the positive test results, and that is only to be expected”.

The prison director said the prison service continued to work closely with public health officials. “As part of our immediate response to the positive test results and to minimise opportunity for further spread of the virus, we’ve restricted residents to their rooms while contact tracing and further testing takes place,” he added.

He said he intended to keep these restrictions in place for the shortest possible time because of the impact that long term confinement in a cell can have on an inmate’s emotional well-being.

Barret commended the work of prison staff and the patience and understanding of the prisoners. “They are cooperating to try to tackle the situation together. We came in it together and we’ll get out of it together,” he said.