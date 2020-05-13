Premier hints at beach access
(CNS): Grand Cayman will be moving into the next phase of its re-opening following the public holiday on Monday, and Premier Alden McLaughlin hinted at some beach access and even some fishing. As measures put in place to combat the spread of COVID-19 start to be relaxed, thousands more people in the construction and related retail sector will be allowed to go back to work next week. Meanwhile, Sundays hard curfew is also expected to be lifted.
As concerns remain over the number of asymptomatic people that could be moving around the community, the coronavirus screening programme is helping to find these positive people, who can be isolated and treated and their contacts traced. The premier said the testing will heavily influence the progress towards the full opening of the community.
But he warned that government was continuing to take a phased and cautious approach. McLaughlin said that no country is the world has been able to open up without facing some resurgence of the virus, and given the massive efforts made here to contain the spread, he would not undermine that success.
But given that there was no spike in people falling sick with the virus following the release last week of some 6,000 more people into the workforce, Cayman can move, as hoped, towards a further re-opening next week, the premier said at the COVID-19 briefing on Wednesday.
He said that beach access will be confined to exercise only and gatherings on beaches will still be prohibited. He also said that government is looking closely at allowing fishing again.
“We have decided that the beaches should be re-opened but only for the purpose of exercise,” the premier said, but quickly added that this is not in effect yet and will be part of the next shelter-in-place provisions, which will be outlined on Friday and implemented on Tuesday, 19 May, after the Discovery Day holiday.
The premier said he was in discussions with the police commissioner about lifting the hard curfew for this Sunday.
“Assuming that all goes well, we should see some significant relaxation in the current level of restrictions starting on Tuesday of next week or as early as Sunday re the hard curfew,” the premier said. “There is some real hope and promise that what we are doing is working and in a few weeks we will be able to get back to some level of normality… albeit with borders closed.”
This will be against the backdrop of the economic challenges ahead, he warned. Government has been taking stock of its own financial situation this week and what it will be able to do to help local business get through this period. But the challenge faced by the public purse is that government’s revenue is expected to fall heavily this year.
He said that the government had some rainy day funds and was already dipping into that, but the need to support the local economy was an important point.
He said that in a few weeks the government would be in a position to make public its proposed economic plan, but he admitted that it was still being worked on.
See the press briefing on CIGTV below, starting with the premier’s remarks:
Thank you James Austin-Smith! Next up, can you get us back our right to party?
St.Barth’s, a few weeks ahead of us, has navigated thru to the “no new cases“ zone. Their hotels and restaurants are offering future stay “tourism bonds“ worth $150 for every $100 spent. Our furloughed businesses should be thinking that way. Our household would buy a full booklets of dive packages, and weeks of hotel/staycationing vouchers if they were available with some kind of realistic redemption horizon.
Premier still trying to lay the blame for the Sunday hard curfew and beach ban on the Police Commissioner, but we all know who really calls the shots.
I am beginning to wonder if we have our own mutated version of the virus, as only a handful have been hospitalised and most are asymptomatic. Has any attempt been made to analyse this for if we do have only a mild version this should be factored into the Premier’s plan. If most of us will only suffer the equivalent of a severe case of flu if we catch it,, should we be bankrupting the country and it’s residents to stop this? (civil servants and politicians excepted).
Will the mechanics be opened as well on Tuesday?
Thank you for listening to the community about their legitimate requests to use the beach for exercise and also the lifting of the unexplainable Sunday hard curfew. While I hope this was done willingly and for the right reasons there was certainly significant pressure applied recently that these restrictions were not proportional or reasonable given the task at hand, which is to restrict the virus.
After hearing the response today to the diving question I would ask the government to reconsider the initial position. On the face of it there is no watersport activity where you are less likely to catch or spread the virus as diving! If I wish to go diving with a buddy from shore, we have our own equipment and respect social distancing rules then what risk is there? Can the virus survive at 60 ft depth in seawater? This is the kind of thing the government needs to consider when making these rulings, otherwise we go back to arbitrary concerns expressed before. If they will allow fishing from a boat for 2 people, or fishing from shore, why not diving or at least diving from shore?
Today’s NAS Report says one minute of loud speaking can generate over 1000 virus-containing droplets that can stay aloft in the air for at least eight minutes. This is why we must distance and wear a mask – to catch that vapour. No talking n the supermarkets might be a good idea too.
With 83.7% of the population now willingly and deliberately violating the shelter in place regulations, yet still no real community spread of their “pandemic “ they are left with no option but to open her up.
Oh good, at least now our starving people can look forward to a nice big plate of sand for dinner.
For all of you having a pop at James Austin Smith and others who have questioned whether the recurrent hard curfew on Sunday, marine activities and access to the beach are either allowed under the Police Law s.49 or constitutional, do you think that its simply a coincidence that its being relaxed now? Oh, its down to the low level of new cases (even though they are higher than before and clearly demonstrate that we have virus in the community) – right.
The Premier doesn’t seem to care if his government gets sued – he’s used to it by now – but I suspect the Governor got a little concerned that the Police Law – which is under his watch, not the Premier’s – may just be being employed beyond its strict legal bounds.