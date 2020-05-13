Premier hints at beach access

Premier Alden McLaughlin at Wednesday’s press briefing

(CNS): Grand Cayman will be moving into the next phase of its re-opening following the public holiday on Monday, and Premier Alden McLaughlin hinted at some beach access and even some fishing. As measures put in place to combat the spread of COVID-19 start to be relaxed, thousands more people in the construction and related retail sector will be allowed to go back to work next week. Meanwhile, Sundays hard curfew is also expected to be lifted.

As concerns remain over the number of asymptomatic people that could be moving around the community, the coronavirus screening programme is helping to find these positive people, who can be isolated and treated and their contacts traced. The premier said the testing will heavily influence the progress towards the full opening of the community.

But he warned that government was continuing to take a phased and cautious approach. McLaughlin said that no country is the world has been able to open up without facing some resurgence of the virus, and given the massive efforts made here to contain the spread, he would not undermine that success.

But given that there was no spike in people falling sick with the virus following the release last week of some 6,000 more people into the workforce, Cayman can move, as hoped, towards a further re-opening next week, the premier said at the COVID-19 briefing on Wednesday.

He said that beach access will be confined to exercise only and gatherings on beaches will still be prohibited. He also said that government is looking closely at allowing fishing again.

“We have decided that the beaches should be re-opened but only for the purpose of exercise,” the premier said, but quickly added that this is not in effect yet and will be part of the next shelter-in-place provisions, which will be outlined on Friday and implemented on Tuesday, 19 May, after the Discovery Day holiday.

The premier said he was in discussions with the police commissioner about lifting the hard curfew for this Sunday.

“Assuming that all goes well, we should see some significant relaxation in the current level of restrictions starting on Tuesday of next week or as early as Sunday re the hard curfew,” the premier said. “There is some real hope and promise that what we are doing is working and in a few weeks we will be able to get back to some level of normality… albeit with borders closed.”

This will be against the backdrop of the economic challenges ahead, he warned. Government has been taking stock of its own financial situation this week and what it will be able to do to help local business get through this period. But the challenge faced by the public purse is that government’s revenue is expected to fall heavily this year.

He said that the government had some rainy day funds and was already dipping into that, but the need to support the local economy was an important point.

He said that in a few weeks the government would be in a position to make public its proposed economic plan, but he admitted that it was still being worked on.