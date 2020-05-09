Police dish out tickets to rogue drivers
(CNS): Traffic cops issued 15 speeding tickets on Friday alone as they moved to clamp down on the increasing number of reckless drivers on the road, despite the COVID-19 curfew. And a cyclist became the latest person to be injured on local roads when he was hit by a jeep in Newlands, Friday morning. The resurgence in crashes and rogue driving is causing concern for police, who urged drivers to slow down.
The penalty for speeding is $20 every mile over the limit that you are recorded going when stopped by police. Officers from the Traffic and Roads Policing Unit said all road users should exercise caution on the roads and follow the rules.
“The speeds that we are seeing are excessive, and I want to emphasise how much risk this level of speeding poses, not just to your safety but to that of other road users as well,” said Inspector Dwayne Jones, head of the TRPU. “However, it is not only a safety risk but a financial one as well and those persons who are ticketed will be facing fines of several hundred dollars.”
If a member of the public reaches a speed where the fine would exceeds $500 they will have to make a mandatory court appearance, where they are likely to lose their licence for a minimum of six months.
Police said they are now investigating the incident involving the cyclist, which happened at the junction of Hirst Road and the East West Arterial. The bicycle had been travelling along the East West Arterial and the Jeep was moving north on Hirst Road when they collided. The rider was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at the hospital but the driver of the Jeep was uninjured.
Category: Crime, Local News, Police
Im glad police are planning on upping their presence on the roads and I really hope it works in deterring anti-social driving activity but i am doubtful. There are so many people out walking, running and cycling atm because we cant drive to exercise. It really is utterly dangerous what these drivers are doing. I’ve had multiple people tailgating me. Where the hell do these people have to be in such a hurry? Others see the emptier roads as a chance for them to play in there own need for speed movie. It is disgustingly stupid and needs to stop. Terrible driving is much riskier to peoples health than Covid-19 ever could be.
Driving or biking on the roads of Cayman are way more dangerous than the virus but it is culturally OK to drive and park dangerously on this island. There are more accidents then positives but that’s OK.
Elsewhere, lone attentive patrolling career traffic specialty officers might pull over and ticket an average of between 2 and 20 cars per free shift hour, and each stop might have up to 5 or more ticket citations. We’re obviously doing something wrong if the unit head is blindsided by just 15 tickets written across the full “COVID-blitz” unit patrol team, over a whole day across the whole island.
Dear Dwayne: The accepted method to controlling public behavior has been showing up to enforce the law. It doesn’t work with PR releases of disappointment, or with explanatory warnings, or with continuation of a robust honor system, and crony free passes. The RCIPS are duty-bound to consistently show up for work and write as many tickets as may be necessary in the commission of their chosen occupation to get the behavior in order. That includes doing their job on the 48 full time weeks outside of their purple ribbon season. The public has been demanding the RCIPS take an interest in their jobs to regulate traffic for over 15 years. We are paying over 400 full time officers, full salary and benefits for 4 days on, 4 days off shift work. For the love of God, no more announcements that you are nearly about to almost one day start doing your jobs.
Cyclists on this island are the bravest of the brave. Far too many nutjobs here posing as ‘drivers’.
But none to rouge construction sites