Police dish out tickets to rogue drivers

Scene of the accident where a bicycle rider was knocked off their bike

(CNS): Traffic cops issued 15 speeding tickets on Friday alone as they moved to clamp down on the increasing number of reckless drivers on the road, despite the COVID-19 curfew. And a cyclist became the latest person to be injured on local roads when he was hit by a jeep in Newlands, Friday morning. The resurgence in crashes and rogue driving is causing concern for police, who urged drivers to slow down.

The penalty for speeding is $20 every mile over the limit that you are recorded going when stopped by police. Officers from the Traffic and Roads Policing Unit said all road users should exercise caution on the roads and follow the rules.

“The speeds that we are seeing are excessive, and I want to emphasise how much risk this level of speeding poses, not just to your safety but to that of other road users as well,” said Inspector Dwayne Jones, head of the TRPU. “However, it is not only a safety risk but a financial one as well and those persons who are ticketed will be facing fines of several hundred dollars.”

If a member of the public reaches a speed where the fine would exceeds $500 they will have to make a mandatory court appearance, where they are likely to lose their licence for a minimum of six months.

Police said they are now investigating the incident involving the cyclist, which happened at the junction of Hirst Road and the East West Arterial. The bicycle had been travelling along the East West Arterial and the Jeep was moving north on Hirst Road when they collided. The rider was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at the hospital but the driver of the Jeep was uninjured.