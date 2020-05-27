Pharmacy shuts shop after worker tests positive

Health Care Pharmacy, Grand Harbour

(CNS): Health Care Pharmacy in Grand Harbour closed on Wednesday in order to sanitize the store after one staff member tested positive for COVID-19. The management made the announcement on Facebook confirming that person is asymptomatic and was tested as part of the screening process of front-line workers. Officials confirmed to CNS that the member of staff, who is now isolating, is being paid and had the company’s full support.

“On top of the already heightened sanitation process carried out at each of our locations, our Grand Harbour Pharmacy will be closed today… for stringent sanitation procedures,” the management said in the social media post. “No clients will be allowed into our Grand Harbour Pharmacy but can collect their prescriptions curbside.”