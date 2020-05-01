Pets get relief but no-go on repairs

(CNS): It will be another two weeks at least before maintenance and repair services will be allowed to resume, according to the government’s phased plan to re-open the Cayman Islands from the lockdown imposed to curtail the coronavirus pandemic. Premier Alden McLaughlin is expected to reveal details of phase one at today’s COVID-19 briefing, which includes pet care drop-off and collection, the release of fishing boats, the re-opening of the farmers and fish markets, mobile car-wash busiensses and retail delivery.

According to the plan, which has been seen by CNS, sales, maintenance and repairs relating to air-conditioning and appliances will be not be re-opened until phase two. However, the much demanded pool maintenance service as well as landscapers will be allowed to resume their businesses.

The plan indicates that the phases are based on risk assessment, based on potential person to person transmission, and not necessarily on what is most in demand or the most popular services. Auto and boat services and repairs are currently at the top of the list for many people but they will not be allowed to re-open until the middle of this month. However, essential workers are still able to get exemptions for their vehicles.

Phase one of the re-opening is described in the plan as lifting restrictions on businesses that are categorised as “open air and small operators”, but includes the addition of delivery services for all retailers that are able to offer it.

The concept of the phased re-opening comes largely from World Health Organization guidelines on a step by step approach that will enable governments to monitor and measure the impact of the changes on the spread or containment of the virus before moving on to the next phase. The risk of a surge in infections remains until COVID-19 is eliminated for the community.

Testing is expected to increase substantially over the next two weeks during this first re-opening before the country moves to phase two and an increased level of risk. The re-opening phases will be accompanied by awareness campaigns and the continued requirement for social distancing, hygiene measures and access to sanitizer.

In phase two the compulsory wearing of masks or face coverings in all public places will be introduced.