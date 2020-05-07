Pension firms face 14,000 requests in a week

Deputy Director of Pensions Amy Wolliston

(CNS): Pension administrators managing the nine different pension funds for private sector workers have faced a barrage of emails and messages in the wake of the new law passed by government to allow people access to their money during the COVID-19 health emergency. Deputy Director of Pensions Amy Wolliston said they were all in a process of “adjustment” and urged people to be patient.

Wolliston appeared on the COVID-19 daily briefing on Wednesday where she addressed some of the issues and myriad questions that are being asked by the public about the law, as well as how people get their money and the various barriers that the public appear to be coming across as they seek to get at the much needed cash.

CNS had requested that the pension expert appear at the briefing in an effort get answers to some of the hundreds of questions submitted to us that people wanted to be asked at the briefings.

A catalogue of issues surrounding the withdrawal, including people who are finding that there is not a penny in their pension fund after the fall in the markets and workers who are finding that their employers have failed to pay what they owe to the funds.

The government is hoping its decision to give all employers and their workers a six month break from the mandatory 10% contribution and to allow people to withdraw a significant sum from their pension will help with the current economic crises resulting from the health emergency. It is estimated that it will inject around $500 million into the local economy.

All private sector workers with a pension plan will be allowed to take a lump sum of up to $10,000 then another 25% of whatever remains in their fund. This is a way of helping people get through the current difficulties and kick-start the economic recovery as we begin to emerge from lockdown.

Although broadly welcomed by the public, with some people desperate to access the money, the change to the law has triggered an avalanche of concerns.

These include complaints about the bureaucracy facing applicants, the time line to get the money, the shortfall from employers in some schemes, the discovery of how badly the funds have performed and various efforts allegedly being deployed by administrators to try and stop members getting the money.

Fears that those applying for permanent residency will be penalized down the line and the possibility that pension administrators will massively increase fees when the withdrawal period is over have clouded what is largely seen as a reasonable solution to the Cayman government’s inability to subsidize the wages of all private sector employees while the businesses they work for remain closed.

Wolliston answered a number of specific questions but asked people to check the frequently asked questions on the Department of Labour and Pensions website or contact them by email. She urged all of those with questions to contact their pension funds directly and remain patient as things are taking time.

Meanwhile, given the demand on the number of people making applications to withdraw funds, Wolliston is also taking part in a free webinar hosted by the Chamber of Commerce this Friday, 8 May, focused on the subject.

Businesses or individuals wishing to attend are required to pre-register here, where they will be provided with technical instructions to attend the webinar.